You can now search Airbnb for business-friendly places to stay on work trips

Mathew Katz
By
Airbnb Work Travel

If you’re tired of slogging through search results to find the right Airbnb for your next work trip, the company’s newest feature should help you and your coworkers the perfect place to stay.

Airbnb is adding a special search filter for work-friendly stays specifically targeted at people who use the service to find a place to stay on business trips. The move comes as more business travelers — and companies — become open to using Airbnbs as opposed to traditional hotels.

The new “work trip” toggle, announced on Monday, will appear along with other filters at the top of the results page when you search for an Airbnb. The feature was previously available to companies enrolled in the Airbnb for Work program, but will now be rolling out to all users.

“Across web, mobile web, and all Airbnb apps – the new work trip toggle now gives guests a way to let us know what type of trip they’re taking when they start their search for a place to stay,” Airbnb wrote in a statement announcing the new feature.

Once you turn it on, you’ll see places to stay that are more relevant for business trips. The new feature will showcase entire houses, ultra-chic higher-end Airbnb Plus homes, and even boutique hotels.

Airbnb Work Travel Search

“This new way to find work-friendly places to stay includes those that meet increased quality standards by showcasing listings that have received positive ratings from business travelers, and where hosts have indicated there are smoke and carbon monoxide detectors,” Airbnb said.

According to Airbnb, more than 500,000 companies use its business-focused Airbnb for Work platform, which includes centralized billing, expense notation, and company admin dashboards. The new work toggle search should make it even easier for anyone travelling on business to find the right place to stay.

Airbnb has been expanding its offerings beyond just giving you places to stay. Along with increased support for business travelers, the company launched Airbnb Adventures earlier this year. The program launched with 200 adventure trips that bring travelers off the beaten path, including camping out while looking for Bigfoot, staying at an Amish farm, and even an 18-country, around-the-world tour for just $5,000.

