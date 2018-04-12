The Airstream Nest is finally here, but it’s going to cost you

Share

Last summer, we shared a preview of a new camping trailer that was coming our way courtesy of Airstream. At the time, we knew that this new product promised to be a radical departure from the company’s iconic aluminum-bodied campers that have been such an indelible part of Americana for decades, but we didn’t know exactly when it would be released or just how much it would cost. Now, we have the answers to both of those questions and so much more.

The Airstream Nest is a small, lightweight travel trailer that features a fiberglass body that is a radical departure for the company that has spent the better part of 90 years making campers from aluminum. But, the Nest brings an air of practicality along with it that is evident in the details. Both interior and exterior storage space is plentiful and trailer’s modern design seems to favor function over form.

On the outside, the Nest features a gray and white paint scheme that is subtle but attractive. It also offers plenty of windows on all sides, including a front-facing portal that was inspired by the design found in ski goggles. Access to the interior is gained by a lone door, located at the back.

Inside, the Nest is packed with useful features all neatly laid out within a compact, but homey living space. The kitchenette features a two-burner stove, a microwave, refrigerator, and a foldout table. There is also a queen-size bed complete with a Tuft and Needle mattress. Airstream even managed to find room for a full-sized bathroom, although the shower has been relegated to outside the camper. Other features include integrated USB charging ports throughout the living space and blackout curtains to help keep the glaring rays of the sun at bay. There is even a Bluetooth-controlled lighting system.

The new camper measures 17 feet in length and weighs 3,400 pounds, which is considerably less than most other Airstream models. It is available now and prospective customers will find plenty of details about it on the Airstream website, including a full list of features and a look at its two available floor plans. The Nest doesn’t come cheap, however, as both models start at $45,900.