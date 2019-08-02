News

The Wave Mini makes sure the air your breathing inside your home is safe

With the summer heat and humidity in full swing, it might feel like you’re breathing through a wet blanket. The outdoor air quality drops during the summer months, but what most people might not realize is that indoor air quality does too. Airthings wants to combat this issue with the Wave Mini, a smart, indoor air quality monitor.

The product was originally introduced at CES 2019. The Wave Mini sits inside the home and offers real-time analysis of the air quality by analyzing three major components that affect it: Temperature, humidity, and the total volatile organic compounds, or TVOCs. The Wave Mini presents this information visually, allowing users to see how their air quality changes over time. Knowing how and when the air quality changes makes it easier for people to take better control of what they breathe.

TVOCs are the most dangerous culprits of the three components of air quality, representing harmful substances like paints and aerosol sprays. People breathe these materials in on a daily basis without realizing it. The Wave Mini aims to make it easier for users to identify potential problem areas in their home. For example, the kitchen might not have sufficient air circulation to clear out smoke particles and the remnants of cleaning products.

The Wave Mini sends mobile and email notifications to users when the air quality in the home reaches dangerous levels. It also makes suggestions on how to better improve the air quality in the home without making expensive changes. The Wave Mini is priced at $79 and is compatible with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It also supports integration with Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and IFTTT.

The small size of the Wave Mini makes it a perfect fit for any room of the home. If you or someone you know suffers from respiratory problems, it might be worth checking the device out if only to rule out the home as a source of those problems. Better air quality means better health, and with the affordable price tag of the Wave Mini and Airthing’s track record with air quality monitors, the Wave Mini has a lot of promise.

