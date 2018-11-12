Digital Trends
News

New Hampshire judge tells Amazon to turn over Echo recordings in murder case

Patrick Hearn
By

Amazon Alexa is in court once again. During their investigation of the scene of a suspected double homicide, New Hampshire police found an Amazon Alexa in the home. A judge has now ordered Amazon to turn over Alexa recordings from the day the event in question took place as evidence. The Echo was found in the kitchen of the home, and police removed the device during their initial search for evidence.

In its request for the court order, the prosecution states there is “probable cause” that a smart speaker such as the Alexa might have “audio recordings of the attack and the events that followed it.” The request was not limited solely to the smart home speaker, but also to any smartphones paired with the device.

Christine Sullivan and her friend Jenna Pelligrini were found dead from multiple stab wounds. On trial for the crime is Timothy Verill, a friend of Sullivan’s boyfriend. The trial is due to start in May of 2019.

The trial heavily features smart home technology. Aside from the Alexa, Verill allegedly gained access to the home through a security code. The prosecution says that “surveillance video” shows him in the presence of both victims around their estimated time of death. Although not explicitly stated, a connected security camera could easily be the source of this surveillance video.

This is not the first time Alexa has been called on as a crime scene witness. In March of 2017, the Bentonville, Arkansas police department requested Amazon grant access to an Echo device the department believed contained evidence of another first-degree murder. Amazon was reluctant to turn over access, but finally acquiesced after the defendant’s lawyer asked them to do so in order to prove the man’s innocence.

Although the Amazon Echo has been used in investigations in the past, many people are concerned over the precedent this sets. How much the device records is not clear, although it does record a short amount before the activation word — which implies that it is listening, but maybe not recording, at all times. The devices have to “listen” at all times, but privacy experts have assured users they do not record except when the command word is spoken. The outcome of these criminal cases may prove otherwise.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Rocket Lab steps into spotlight with its first commercial rocket launch
samsung w2019 high end flip phone unveiled
Mobile

Samsung made a $2,700 flip phone with the brains of a smartphone

The Samsung W2019 is a high-end flip phone that comes with flagship specifications such as 6GB of RAM and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845. The device features a pair of S-AMOLED displays, a dual rear camera setup, and an eye-popping price tag.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
call of duty black ops 4 zombies secrets revealed
Gaming

Fired Treyarch tester spills ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies’ secrets

A former Treyarch employee revealed numerous Call of Duty: Blacks Ops 4 Zombies secrets. Among the unraveled mysteries were the Viking Boat puzzle in IX and the purpose of the Engine Room valves in Voyage of Despair.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
tesla model 3 performance track mode 8500990700 15769e509b o
Cars

Tesla brings track mode to Model 3 Performance

The new Track Mode introduced for the Tesla 3 Performance model adds stability to the drive while you're behind the wheel and is specifically designed for driving on closed track courses.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
weekend box office results newgrinch
Business

‘The Grinch’ steals the box-office crown from ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’

Dr. Seuss' The Grinch is the new box-office champion, knocking off Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody and posting a better opening weekend than Jim Carrey's 2000 live-action film based on the character.
Posted By Rick Marshall
rocket lab steps into spotlight with its first commercial launch
Emerging Tech

Rocket Lab steps into spotlight with its first commercial rocket launch

Rocket Lab has deployed multiple small satellites into orbit in its first notable commercial launch. Its New Zealand-born boss said the success means "rapid and reliable access to space is now a reality for small satellites."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
alibabas singles day sale smashes online shopping records alibaba
Emerging Tech

Alibaba’s Singles’ Day sale smashes online shopping records

The annual online shopping frenzy that is Singles' Day this year raked in $30.8 billion, up from $25 billion last time around. The Alibaba-organized event generates more in sales than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Apple to boost its Amazon presence with listings for iPhones, iPads, and more

Apple is about to start offering more of its kit on Amazon. The tech giant currently only has very limited listings on the shopping site, but the deal will see the arrival of the latest iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amd-ces-2018-Dr.-Lisa-Su
Computing

AMD is pulling ahead in the die shrink race with 7nm CPUs and graphics cards

AMD might have played second fiddle to Intel and AMD for a long time, but it has the potential to leapfrog both when it debuts its new 7nm CPUs and graphics cards in 2019, leading the die-shrink race for the first time in years.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Jaguar F-Type rally car
Cars

Jaguar’s rally-ready F-Type roadster is happiest off the pavement

Jaguar is celebrating the XK120's 70th birthday by turning the F-Type roadster into a rally warrior. Built to FIA specifications, the model receives suspension and braking upgrades plus a full roll cage to protect the occupants.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best gaming console
Gaming

Sony could be working on a screen-equipped PlayStation controller

A patent recently granted to Sony seems to point to the company creating a controller with a touchscreen. The patent was filed in 2017 and granted in October 2018, which could mean it is planned for the next PlayStation.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Computing

Stay connected with the Surface Go LTE Advanced, coming November 20 for $679

The new Surface Go LTE Advanced model delivers benefits for anyone who is looking to enjoy LTE coverage and stay connected on Windows 10 when traveling on the road or away from home.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
sea of thieves press ship battle
Gaming

Xbox gaming chief has sights set on improving Microsoft Store experience

Xbox chief Phil Spencer acknowledged that the Microsoft Store still has a ways to go to become a solid platform for PC gamers. Microsoft promised to work toward improving the frequently buggy experience with gamers in mind.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gboard
Mobile

Google’s Gboard now uses A.I. to recommend GIFs based on your conversation

Google is bringing a new feature to Gboard that should make it better for those that regularly use GIFs and stickers. The feature essentially uses A.I. to recommend GIFs and stickers based on your conversation.
Posted By Christian de Looper
bus converted to solar powered tiny home on wheels nn 0247
Smart Home

This old-school bus is now a solar-powered home on wheels

Michael Fuehrer of Nowhere Navigation decided to gut an old yellow school bus and turned it into a tiny home on wheels, complete with a full kitchen and shower inside and a solar panel on top.
Posted By AJ Dellinger