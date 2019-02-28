Share

The new MacBook Air was only released a few months ago, but Amazon is already discounting select models of Apple’s latest laptop. You can now get up to $200 off the price of the 2018 MacBook Air from the popular online retailer, which knocks the cost down to as low as $1,050.

There’s currently no clear expiration date for the offer, which covers all three colors of the new 2018 MacBook Air — silver, space gray, and gold. The deal specifically includes two variants, one with a 128GB solid-state drive and a separate model with 256GB of storage. With the 128GB model, the price drops from $1,200 to $1,050 for a $150 savings. With the 256GB model, the price drops from $1,400 to $1,200 for a $200 savings.

All variants of the 2018 MacBook Air currently on sale at Amazon come equipped with a dual-core eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. Regardless of which storage option you may choose, both will be good for multitasking, as well as general web browsing. It also will last you through most the day on a single charge, with up to 8 hours of battery life.

When we reviewed the new MacBook Air in November, we mentioned its beautiful, thin, and light design and excellent build quality as highlights on the device. An improved keyboard and trackpad, support for Touch ID, and loud, clear speakers were other big positives. Compared to competing Windows laptops, only the below-average battery life and a dim and oversaturated display held it back from being perfect.

If you’re looking for a model of the 2018 MacBook Air with a little more power — perhaps for editing videos — you can find a variant with 16GB RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. Unfortunately, it is not currently on sale, and it will run you about $1,600 on Amazon. Still, the base models in Amazon’s current sale are still solid for any day-to-day activities.

Amazon has put up quite the number of new tech gadgets on sale recently, as you also can currently find the Surface Pro 6 on sale at the retailer. Going for just $800 instead of $1,050, it comes with the keyboard included in the sale price.