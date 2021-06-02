Amazon announces official Prime Day 2021 dates

Today Amazon announced that Prime Day 2021 will be June 21 and 22. The event is set to be the biggest Amazon sales event of the year, with hundreds of Prime Day deals expected.

Prime Day is Amazon’s exclusive shopping holiday. The event rivals Black Friday and Cyber Monday in terms of potential savings. The event gets bigger and bigger every year, so we have high expectations for 2021.

Historically, the shopping event has been in July since its debut in 2015. Amazon did not announce a reason for pulling the date back to June this year. Last year, Amazon pushed Prime Day back to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though the shopping event was only one month before Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the internet-wide shopping events, Amazon broke their own Prime Day sales records. They did not announce their total sales during the event, except to say that consumers saved a total of $1.4 billion.

The Echo Dot was the most popular item purchased last year. Amazon had just released the 4th generation Dot that same month. Amazon devices are historically popular during Prime Day events, for obvious reasons, so expect Prime Day Echo deals, Prime Day Fire TV deals, and Prime Day Kindle deals, just to name a few.

Other retailers are expected to announced their own sales for the same day to rival Amazon. Last year Best Buy and Walmart both had sales that overlapped with Prime Day.

Don’t forget to buy a present for your dad! Father’s Day is June 20 this year, one day before Prime Day. Unfortunately that means no steep discounts on gifts, if you want dad to unwrap it on the day of. Our Father’s Day Gift Guide should give you some options.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

