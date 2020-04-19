  1. News

Amazon being investigated by labor board over firings of activist workers

By

News emerged this week that Amazon had fired two employees who had been vocally critical of safety conditions in the company’s warehouses. Now, these firings will be the subject of a labor board investigation, as reported by Buzzfeed News.

The two employees in question, Emily Cunningham and Maren Costa, were members of a worker’s group called Amazon Employees for Climate Justice and had tweeted about Amazon’s treatment of its warehouse workers. An Amazon representative told Digital Trends at the time that they were fired for “repeatedly violating internal policies.” The company has said the workers were fired because they violated social distancing rules.

But workers in Chicago have filed charges against Amazon for retaliation, kicking off an inquiry from federal labor regulators, Buzzfeed News reports, in what experts say is an “unusual” move. The complaint says that Amazon fired the workers specifically because they spoke out against the company, and that its claims that they violated social distancing rules are a ruse. The company has used this particular strategy to fire at least four employees who engaged in labor activism.

The assertion that Amazon is contemptuous of labor organizers is given support by a recently leaked Amazon executive memo. The memo suggested a PR strategy of casting another fired employee involved in labor activism, Chris Smalls, as the “the face of the entire union/organizing movement” because he is “not smart, or articulate.” The memo also suggested focusing on Smalls in particular by “strongly laying out the case for why the organizer’s conduct was immoral, unacceptable, and arguably illegal, in detail” rather than engaging with his criticisms of worker safety.

Amazon has come under particular scrutiny for failing to protects its warehouse workers during the global pandemic of coronavirus. Workers have complained of being forced to attend meetings where they had to stand closer to others than the six feet of separation recommended by health experts, and that they are not given enough time to perform hygiene tasks like thoroughly washing their hands. Four U.S. Senators including Bernie Sanders recently called on the company to do more to protect its workers.

