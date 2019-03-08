Amazon axes price on Instant Pot DUO80 multi-use pressure cooker

Share

Amazon just axed the price on the versatile Instant Pot Duo80 8-quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Pressure Cooker. Instant Pots help you save time making your favorite meals with the press of a button. The eight-quart Duo80 is the top-selling model for good reasons; it cooks enough for a large family or party and includes the most desirable functions.

We found two more compelling discounts on different Instant Pot models on Amazon, models that vary in capacity or features but add up to fast, easy, convenient meal preparation. Whether you’ll be glued to the TV for March Madness with little time for tedious conventional cooking or you’ve been waiting for the right Instant Pot deal to pop, these three deals can help you save up to $50.

Instant Pot DUO80 8-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer — $50 off

Previous Next 1 of 3

It cooks for a crowd so you don’t have to. You needn’t remember the full name, just say “DUO80.” This most popular Instant Pot model, the Instant Pot DUO80 8 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker and Warmer, combines the most used functions, and it has the greatest capacity of the three DUO sizes.

Loaded with Instant Pot’s third-generation tech, the DUO80 monitors the countertop cooker’s pressure, temperature, and time, and automatically adjusts the heating intensity and cooking duration. Your meals are cooked just the way you like them. Fourteen smart programs take the guesswork out of cooking while you focus on family and friends or keep your eye on the game, so you don’t miss the best pick-and-roll of the season.

Normally $140, the Instant Pot DUO80 is just $90 for this sale. If you’ve been holding off for the right price on the right Instant Pot, this model can whip up meals for the whole team and has the best discount of this sale.

Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6-Quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker — $30 off

Previous Next 1 of 2

If you can get by without the extra two-quart capacity of the DUO80 above, the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 six-quart 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker adds three more cooking functions. Just like the DUO80 the DUO Plus 60 replaces a pressure cooker, pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté, yogurt maker and warmer in your kitchen. The DUO Plus 60 also works as an egg cooker, a sterilizer, and a cake maker. Fifteen smart programs take over cooking so you can concentrate on work, play, family, or taking a nap — knowing your meal will be ready on time and just the way you like it.

Regularly $130, the Instant Pot DUO Plus 60 is $100 while this deal lasts. So with the discount the DUO Plus 60 is $10 more than the DUO80 during this sale, but you can use it to sterilize bottles or jars, cook eggs, and make cake!

Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6-Quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker — $11 off

Previous Next 1 of 2

If you can do without the DUO80’s yogurt maker and won’t need the extra two-quart capacity, even for a party, consider the Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6-Quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker. The Lux60 V3 sets you up with a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté, steamer, and warmer for about twenty bucks less than the DUO80 right now.

It usually lists for $80, but the Instant Pot LUX60 V3 six-quart 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker is cut to $69 during this sale. For many people, this capacity and these cooking functions are just right.