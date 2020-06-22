  1. News

Amazon’s Dash Wand shopping device is about to lose its magic

By

Amazon will end support for its Dash Wand device on July 21st, 2020.

The online shopping giant launched the Dash Wand in 2014, allowing AmazonFresh shoppers to order food items by scanning barcodes on products that you have, but may run out of soon. If you didn’t have a barcode to scan, you could simply place an order by speaking into the Wand’s microphone. The second version, which launched in 2017, also answered any questions that you fired at it, with the replies spoken by Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa.

Amazon recently sent out emails to warn current Wand users of the device’s imminent demise. In the message, it also encouraged people to dispose of it via Amazon’s recycling program.

The Dash Wand, which managed a 3/5 rating on Amazon’s website, landed a year before the Dash Button, a small Wi-Fi-connected device that linked to a particular household product such as laundry detergent or toilet paper. So when you saw that you were close to running out, you simply pressed the button to order more. But Amazon ended support for the Dash Button in 2019.

Why is the company ending support for the Dash Wand? Probably for the same reason it stopped supporting the Dash Button. In recent years, the company has seen an increase in alternative ordering methods, mainly through Alexa-powered smart speakers. Its Dash Replenishment feature, which incorporates the technology into various household appliances, may have also been a factor. In other words, it seems likely that few people are still using the Dash Wand to order their groceries.

While you’ll no longer be able to use the Wand to place an order on Amazon, it’s not clear if you’ll still be able to use it as a virtual assistant.

Digital Trends has reached out to Amazon for comment on this matter, and also asked for confirmation on why it has chosen to end support for the Dash Wand now. We will update this piece when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Having a backyard bash? Your smart speaker could pose a security risk

ultimate ears wonderboom blast megaboom 3 waterproof bluetooth speakers amazon deals ue speaker 0001 720x720

Amazon Echo Show (2nd gen) review

Amazon Echo Show 2 Review

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Clock review: The time is now

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen Clock front

Amazon Echo Show 5 review: Not just a smart alarm clock

Amazon Echo Show 5 review

This new motion capture suit for dogs is ready to beam your mutt into the Matrix

Mo-cap dog

Genetically engineered goats could be the key to mass-producing cancer drugs

genetically engineered goats cancer drugs goat getty stock images

We put Pokemon Smile face-to-face with kids. They weren’t impressed

A new Pokémon game from Game Freak is in the works, according to job posts

Lyft promises all rides will be in electric cars by 2030

Crew Dragon astronaut reveals what he loves most about spacewalks

Mysterious tech floating in the sky leaves Japanese public baffled

mysterious tech floating in the sky leaves onlookers baffled mystery object japan

Major security vulnerability could leave critical infrastructure defenseless

Power Lines

Google’s new Chrome add-on lets you create links to specific text on a webpage

google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url

Lenovo’s Flex 5G is the first 5G laptop you can buy

Watch every Watchmen episode for free this weekend