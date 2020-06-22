Amazon will end support for its Dash Wand device on July 21st, 2020.

The online shopping giant launched the Dash Wand in 2014, allowing AmazonFresh shoppers to order food items by scanning barcodes on products that you have, but may run out of soon. If you didn’t have a barcode to scan, you could simply place an order by speaking into the Wand’s microphone. The second version, which launched in 2017, also answered any questions that you fired at it, with the replies spoken by Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa.

Amazon recently sent out emails to warn current Wand users of the device’s imminent demise. In the message, it also encouraged people to dispose of it via Amazon’s recycling program.

The Dash Wand, which managed a 3/5 rating on Amazon’s website, landed a year before the Dash Button, a small Wi-Fi-connected device that linked to a particular household product such as laundry detergent or toilet paper. So when you saw that you were close to running out, you simply pressed the button to order more. But Amazon ended support for the Dash Button in 2019.

Why is the company ending support for the Dash Wand? Probably for the same reason it stopped supporting the Dash Button. In recent years, the company has seen an increase in alternative ordering methods, mainly through Alexa-powered smart speakers. Its Dash Replenishment feature, which incorporates the technology into various household appliances, may have also been a factor. In other words, it seems likely that few people are still using the Dash Wand to order their groceries.

While you’ll no longer be able to use the Wand to place an order on Amazon, it’s not clear if you’ll still be able to use it as a virtual assistant.

Digital Trends has reached out to Amazon for comment on this matter, and also asked for confirmation on why it has chosen to end support for the Dash Wand now. We will update this piece when we hear back.

