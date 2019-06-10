Digital Trends
News

Having a chat with Alexa will soon feel a lot more natural

Patrick Hearn
By

Amazon has made dozens of updates and improvements to its Echo system to not only make it more functional, but also to make Alexa sound more human. The result so far has been to change her originally somewhat drab voice into a much more pleasant, natural-sounding one. Now even more improvements have been made on that front.

At the re:Mars conference, Amazon demonstrated the implementation of a new feature: The ability to ask Alexa a series of questions without repeating her name each and every time. The demonstration showed a user ordering movie tickets by asking, “Alexa, what movies are playing nearby?” After Alexa answered the question, the user went on to choose what movie they wanted, buy the tickets, and make plans for the rest of their night.

This system is similar to Google’s algorithm in that it doesn’t require constant input from the user to continue operating the system. The difference is that Google can remember prior questions, but still requires the user to say “Hey, Google,” each time. Alexa takes things one step further by using an algorithm that guesses the user’s next question.

This feature is still in its early stages but is expected to go live in the coming months. The new algorithm has made the Alexa 20% more accurate in answering questions, according to Amazon. This means that users can have a more natural, more fluid chat with Alexa that doesn’t have that stilted, artificial quality.

The service is being extended to developers with a new tool called Alexa Conversations. The tool allows developers to set a series of actions and an example conversation or two, and then it will run a simulator that creates potential conversations that will let the Alexa system guess what users might say and shorten potential interactions.

While these may seem like minor changes, steps like this bring us that much closer to more realistic A.I. When the day comes that you can have a conversation with your smart assistant as though it were an actual person instead of a simulated robot, it will start to seem like a part of the family.

Don't Miss

Teenagers react to Windows 95, cannot imagine what their elders endured
Cyberpunk 2077 Keanu Reeves release date 2020
Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 release date announced, Keanu Reeves to play a character in game

A cinematic trailer was shown during the Xbox briefing before introducing a character played by Keanu Reeves. Reeves himself then took the stage to introduce a quick gameplay trailer that showed the 2020 release date for the open-world RPG.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Gaming

EA Play 2019: All the big news, from FIFA 20 to Battlefield V to Star Wars

EA is doing things a bit differently for its fan-oriented EA Play event. Multiple livestreams aired on June 8, replacing the traditional press conference format. We saw multiple games, include Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Posted By Steven Petite, Gabe Gurwin
google maps disasters speedometer
Mobile

Google Maps will now warn you about disasters and tell you how fast you’re going

Google Maps expanded its SOS alerts to include notifications and visualized information regarding disasters. For some users, the app has also added a speedometer, which complements the recently added speed cameras and speed limits feature.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Gears of War 5 escape game mode release date Xbox One briefing E3 2019
Gaming

Gears of War 5 Escape mode revealed at Xbox E3 briefing, release date set

The release date for Gears of War 5 was revealed during the Xbox E3 briefing alongside a teaser for a new co-op mode called Escape. Before the launch, there will be a couple of opportunities for players to test out the new title.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
god of war director hidden message may hint sequel
Gaming

Hidden message by God of War director finally found: Sequel on the way?

God of War director Cory Barlog posted a series of tweets in April on the PlayStation 4 exclusive's development. Two months later, Barlog's hidden message was finally discovered, potentially hinting at a sequel for the game.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
new apex legends character wattson may change metagame
Gaming

Defense-focused Wattson may change the Apex Legends meta for Season 2

Wattson was revealed at EA Play 2019 as the new character for Apex Legends. Wattson's skills include the ability to create electric fences and a pylon that can intercept incoming projectiles, for a character that may change the metagame.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
everything from xbox e3 2018 halo infinite feat
Gaming

Xbox Project Scarlett launches Holiday 2020 with Halo Infinite

Near the end of the Xbox briefing, Microsoft set the stage for next-gen home console gaming by revealing hardware details for Project Scarlett and a 2020 release window alongside Halo Infinite.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Cyberpunk 2077 review
Gaming

E3 2019: All the games we expected to see, and some we didn’t

E3 2019 is the biggest gaming event of the year. It will be loaded with new game announcements and details. These are the games we expect to see at E3 2019, and the games we won't see.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
2019 ram 1500 2 review 1
Cars

Fiat Chrysler recalls nearly 300,000 Ram 1500 pickup trucks in the U.S.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has issued a recall notice for almost 343,000 Ram 1500 trucks globally over a software issue that may result in airbags and seat belt pretensioners failing to activate in a collision.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Gaming

Nintendo Switch owners, beware: Broken game cards may cause permanent damage

Nintendo Switch owners should always take time to check their game cards before inserting them. According to a repair shop in Japan, broken cartridges may bend the contact pin inside the slot, resulting in permanent damage.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
e3 logo
Gaming

Here are the dates and times for your favorite publishers' E3 2019 conferences

E3 2019 has arrived, featuring conferences from some of the biggest game publishers in the world. Here is the E3 2019 conference schedule, as well as the highlights thus far and what we think is yet to come.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Steven Petite
walmart will deliver groceries to your refrigerator by entering home inhome delivery
Smart Home

Walmart will put your grocery order in your refrigerator when you’re not in

How do you like the idea of having your online grocery order delivered to your refrigerator when you're not in? Walmart is launching such a service in the fall, though Amazon has offered a similar delivery option for a while now.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Ghostwire Tokyo Tango gameworks E3 2019 Bethesda The Evil Within
Gaming

Bethesda reveals Ghostwire Tokyo, a horror game from The Evil Within devs

A new game from the studio responsible for The Evil Within was revealed during the Bethesda E3 conference. The new game is an action-adventure called Ghostwire Tokyo where players will face off against the supernatural beings.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Bethesda Orion cloud gaming game streaming E3 2019
Gaming

Bethesda’s Orion reveal points to an industry-wide shift to cloud gaming

Bethesda is getting into the cloud gaming mix but not as competition. Bethesda revealed Orion, a collection of tech patents focused on improving cloud gaming no matter what platform is used.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.