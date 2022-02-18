Powerful new Razer Blade laptops officially get a price hike

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The updated Razer Blade laptops are now available for pre-order, after having been announced at CES 2022 in January.

The Razer Blade 14 will be available in five specs configurations, with price options ranging between $2,000 and $3,500. The starting price comes in higher than in previous years, as was hinted at by Razer’s CEO in 2021.

Just had a long meeting to review our gaming laptops line for next year – looks like there are significant increases in component costs etc and we'll be seeing price increases for next gen gaming laptops across the board (including the @Razer Blade) next year. — Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) November 30, 2021

These laptops are known for being among the most expensive gaming laptops you can buy, and now we’re seeing those prices increase further.

Of course, they still come with top-of-the-line components. The Razer Blade 14 has a 14-inch 4K display with Full HD and QHD options, a refresh rate between 144 and 165Hz, and an Ultrabook design.

However, its highlight feature is its AMD Zen 3+ Ryzen 6900HX CPU setup, in addition to its options of GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or 3080 Ti graphics, and 16GB DDR5 RAM.

Adding to its gaming focus, the Blade 14 also now comes with an MUX switch, which allows for a better handoff between the integrated and discrete graphics.

Notebookcheck questions how Razer has been able to get powerful GPU options, such as the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti or 3080 Ti, into a slim Ultrabook form factor Blade 14 without compromising graphics power. In fact, the brand has promised a GPU boost clock for the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti in particular. The source claims that larger laptops from different brands have not been able to perform as well with the same GPU.

It will be interesting to see how it fares in terms of graphics performance. Notably, the most expensive model with the highest-spec configuration features the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU.

The Blade 14 was announced alongside Razer’s Blade 15- and 17-inch models, which both feature the latest Intel CPU and also include Nvidia GPUs.

The Blade 15 is available in three high-performance display options — Full HD 360Hz, QHD240Hz, and UHD 144Hz — and starts at $2,500. Meanwhile, the Blade 17 focuses on audio and battery life as primary features, with an eight-speaker setup and an 82-watt-hour battery internal battery. It starts at $2,700.

The laptops are expected to begin shipping on March 17.

Editors' Recommendations