Apple's Beats to reportedly release truly wireless PowerBeats earphones in April

Aaron Mamiit
By

Beats is reportedly planning to roll out a truly wireless version of its PowerBeats earphones in April, following Apple’s recent announcement of the new AirPods.

The current PowerBeats 3 earphones are already wireless, though they’re connected with a band or tether with an in-line remote. The next PowerBeats, which will be announced next month, are expected to take a page out of the AirPods playbook to go truly wireless, CNET reported, citing a person close to the retail channel.

Though these will be the first Beats headphones to go truly wireless, in 2016 Beats similarly followed the release of the first-generation AirPods with the BeatsX earphones. The original AirPods were powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which was also used for the BeatsX.

It is expected that the next PowerBeats earphones will feature Apple’s H1 chip, which is also found in the new AirPods. The new chip will improve the audio experience and wireless synchronization of the updated AirPods, according to Apple, with 50 percent longer talk time and 30 percent lower gaming latency than its predecessor. The H1 chip also will also enable always-on Siri, allowing wearers to call Apple’s digital assistant with the wake words “Hey Siri” instead of having to tap on the AirPods.

The H1 chip is expected to enable similar improvements for the new PowerBeats earphones, which may be viewed by customers as a sportier alternative to the AirPods — perhaps explaining why Apple didn’t deem it necessary to add features like a more secure fit or waterproofing to its latest AirPods model. These were the expectations ahead of the AirPods announcement, but true to the prediction of famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in December, the AirPods received only minor updates.

Kuo, meanwhile, believes that the changes will be more significant in the 2020 version of the AirPods. The analyst claims that the wireless earbuds will receive an all-new design next year, though he did not provide details on what next year’s AirPods will look like.

The price of the new, truly wireless PowerBeats earphones remain unclear, as CNET’s source did not have the information. The PowerBeats 3 is currently listed at $200, while the new AirPods carries a price tag of $159 with a standard charging case and $199 with a wireless charging case.

We’ll continue to follow this story and update it as the events unfold.

How to care for your laptop's battery and extend its life
Save big on Corsair gaming headsets and a premium keyboard
theres no good reason to buy apples new airpods apple oped feat
best Apple AirPods alternatives
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 3
new apple airpods wireless charging 2019 3
the legend of zelda breath wild bug disables temperature effects apparatus storage glitch
apple teases mondays big event with whimsical livestream jobs theater
scientists wreck a smartphone in blender but not just for fun
Drone Plane
test surface book 2 15 inch vs macbook pro 2016 hero 1200x9999
how to record and share clips nintendo switch 0015 1200x630 2
TCL6-series-2019
Dark Souls 2 Iron King screenshot 7
best android q features youtube mobile
arlo ultra security camera lifestyle 1500x1000
