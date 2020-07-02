  1. News

Apple closes more stores, here’s what to do if your iDevice breaks

By

Apple has closed more of its retail stores in the U.S. in response to spikes in coronavirus cases in various cities across the country.

The tech giant said it will temporarily close a further 30 Apple Stores in seven states, bringing the total number of closures to 77 — equal to more than 25 percent of its 271 stores in the country.

Affected stores include those in Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, and Oklahoma, while other stores are already closed in Florida, Mississippi, Texas, and Utah.

Other states where Apple Stores are currently closed include Arizona, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah.

Apple closed all of its stores outside of mainland China in mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but started to reopen some of them in June. However, a rise in coronavirus cases in some cities has prompted repeat closures.

The situation is fluid, with Apple constantly evaluating pandemic-related developments on a city-by-city basis.

It means that whereas in some states all of its stores are closed, in others there is a mix of both open and closed sites. So if you’re thinking of heading to an Apple Store, you’re advised to check ahead by visiting Apple’s website to confirm your local store’s opening times, or by giving it a call.

Stores that remain open currently require all visitors to wear a face covering and submit to a temperature check prior to entering the premises. Apple says that as part of efforts to improve safety it’s now carrying out enhanced deep cleans throughout its stores, including on all surfaces, display products, and highly trafficked areas. It’s also limiting the number of people allowed inside to enable staff and customers to comfortably practice social distancing.

How can I get my device fixed?

So what if your nearest Apple Store is closed and your iDevice breaks or develops a fault? Well, you can ship it to an Apple Repair Center, or, depending on the issue, use the services of an authorized service provider. If you can’t make it to a service provider, they might be able to come to your home or office to carry out the repair. Full details of the different options can be found on Apple’s website.

Alternatively, you could use a third-party service like uBreakiFix, which has 500 locations across North America. It also offers a mail-in service.

Finally, if you have the mind, patience, and confidence to take on the challenge yourself, iFixit offers lots of useful guides.

Digital Trends has reached out to Apple for more information on the closures and we will update this article when we hear back.

