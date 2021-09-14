  1. News

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak reveals mysterious space venture

By

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is up to something. But we don’t really know what, as he’s not quite ready to reveal all.

The 71-year-old tech guy recently tweeted: “A private space company is starting up, unlike the others.” The mysterious post included an equally mysterious video that promised much but gave little away.

Featuring a collection of what looks like stock footage clips and a stirring soundtrack, the earnest narrator says: “Together, we’ll go far. We’ll look out for one another, solve problems together. This isn’t a race. It isn’t a competition or a game. We are not one person, one company, one nation. We are one planet.”

Starting to sound like an ad that Apple might have dropped in decades past, the narrator warms to his theme: “We are explorers. We are dreamers, risk takers, engineers, and stargazers. We are human, and it’s up to us to work together to do what is right and what is good. So here’s to taking care of what we have so the next generation can be better together.”

The video ends with the tagline: “The sky is no longer the limit.”

Privateer Space, as the new company is called, is the brainchild of Wozniak and long-time friend/collaborator Alex Fielding of robotic digitization company Ripcord. Fielding also happens to be a former Apple engineer.

The blurb accompanying the video says Privateer Space is “working to keep space safe and accessible to all humankind,” leading some to speculate that the new venture may be geared toward cleaning up all that troublesome space junk currently orbiting Earth. We certainly can’t see it being another space tourism service along the lines of Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin.

So when will the pair spill the beans? Well, the big reveal looks set to come at the AMOS Tech 2021 conference, which runs from September 14 through 17 in Maui, Hawaii. We’ll be sure to update once we know more.

