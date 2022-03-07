40% of iPhone users will buy the iPhone SE 2022, survey says

Apple is likely a day away from launching the third-generation iPhone SE, and it appears that the phone will find a healthy number of takers. As per a survey by SellCell, almost 40 percent of the participants expressed their willingness to buy the iPhone SE’s 2022 refresh.

Out of the 2,459 participants, a healthy 24 percent said that they plan to get the iPhone SE 3 for personal use as their daily driver, or for an acquaintance. The remaining 16 percent of the surveyed iPhone users showed eagerness to splurge money on the iPhone SE (2022) to use as their secondary phone.

The upgrade bandwagon was led by iPhone 11 users, with 11.5 percent of the surveyed folks intending to trade their iPhone 11 for the iPhone SE 3 once the latter hits the shelves. As for the reasons behind getting the upcoming phone, 30 percent cited its low asking price, while smaller fractions favored the 5G upgrade, the compact form factor, and the retro-feeling Touch ID home button.

The aforementioned reasons make a lot of sense and fall in line with the customer reactions to the second-gen iPhone SE, which arrived with a $399 asking price. Reliable sources such as TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman have predicted that the iPhone SE 3 will offer a faster chip, 5G support, and possibly an improved camera as well. The design will reportedly be the same as the 2020 iPhone SE, which borrows its looks from the iPhone 8. Of course, none of this will be confirmed before tomorrow’s Peek Performance Apple event.

The compact size appears to be a strong driving factor for many potential buyers, even though Apple couldn’t replicate the same success with the ‘mini’ models of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. It remains to be seen whether Apple jazzes up the iPhone SE 3’s looks with new color options. Not much is known about the price, but analysts suggest that the phone will sell by bucket loads if Apple doesn’t charge a generation-over-generation premium and keeps the starting price at $399. The phone could also be a huge driver for 5G phone adoption in the U.S., with carrier deals expected to play a key role in the iPhone SE 3 sales.

