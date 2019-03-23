Share

Beats is reportedly planning to roll out a truly wireless version of its PowerBeats earphones in April, following Apple’s recent announcement of the new AirPods.

The current PowerBeats 3 earphones are already wireless, though it has a connecting a cord with an in-line remote. The next PowerBeats, which will be announced next month, will take a page out of the AirPods playbook to go truly wireless, CNET reported, citing a person close to the retail channel.

The same thing happened in 2016, when Beats followed the release of the first-generation AirPods with the BeatsX earphones. The original AirPods were powered by Apple’s W1 chip, which was also used for the BeatsX.

It is expected that the next PowerBeats earphones will feature Apple’s H1 chip, which is also found in the new AirPods. The new chip will improve the audio experience and wireless synchronization of the updated AirPods, according to Apple, with 50 percent longer talk time, 30 percent lower gaming latency, and longer battery life compared to its predecessor. The H1 chip also will also enable always-on Siri, allowing wearers to call Apple’s digital assistant with the wake words “Hey Siri” instead of having to tap on the AirPods.

The H1 chip is also expected to enable the same improvements for the new PowerBeats earphones, which may be viewed by customers as a possible alternative to the AirPods. There were expectations that the new AirPods will come with design improvements to make them more secure in the wearer’s ear, but true to the prediction of famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in December, it received only minor updates from Apple.

Kuo, meanwhile, believes that the changes will be more significant in the 2020 version of the AirPods. The analyst claims that the wireless earbuds will receive an all-new design next year, though he did not provide details on what next year’s AirPods will look like.

The price of the new, truly wireless PowerBeats earphones remain unclear, as CNET’s source did not have the information. The PowerBeats 3 is currently listed at $200, while the new AirPods carries a price tag of $159 with a standard charging case and $199 with a wireless charging case.