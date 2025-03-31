 Skip to main content
Apple Vision Pro just got an Apple Intelligence upgrade

A person looks at a large Mac Virtual Display while wearing an Apple Vision Pro.
Apple

Apple has just released its latest visionOS 2.4 update and with it comes some AI super powers, compliments of Apple Intelligence.

The latest update for the Apple Vision Pro headset can now be installed to take advantage of the very first set of Apple Intelligence tools to reach the augmented reality headset.

Apple says the new AI smarts will mean people can be helped to “communicate, write and express themselves.”

This should also help people find new content and apps more easily while also enhancing privacy in AI. And it lands alongside the new Spatial Gallery app for curated collections of art, culture, nature, sports and more.

What does Apple Intelligence do in visionOS 2.4?

The main addition that Apple Intelligence brings to the Vision Pro is a new writing tool. This break down into Rewrite, Proofread and Summarize.

Rewrite allows you to take a chunk of text and have the AI adjust tone – perhaps making it more chatty, professional or concise. You can also describe a specific change and have the AI go and make that happen for you.

Proofread does as you’d expect by checking grammar, sentence structure, word choices and – of course – suggesting edits.

Summarize will let you select a body of text and then have that “recapped” in various formats.

There is also a fourth tool, called Compose, which uses ChatGPT to let you generate content from the systemwide Writing Tools.

System wide language is helpful but you also have area specific options like Smart Reply. This allows you to reply in Messages or Mail with quick responses. Plus you can search your Photos using natural language to find what you want.

Image Playground also arrives on Vision Pro, allowing you to generate images from scratch using descriptions or photos of people you know, to save and share as you need. You can also create Genmoji with the AI to have even more fun ways to interact, using images to express yourself.

Apple points out that, at time of publishing, this is only available to those people with their Siri language set to U.S. English.

Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
