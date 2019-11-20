Walmart cuts Apple Watch Series 3 to its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday

The Apple Watch is a standout among wearables, as it is beaming with all the features you’re looking for in a smartwatch and fitness tracker. You’ll simply be able to look to your wrist and have the means to stay connected and on the go. The only catch is that Apple products are not exactly affordable. Luckily this Black Friday and Cyber Monday we will see tons of Apple devices, such as Apple Watches, iPads, MacBooks, to name a few.

If you want to get an early start on holiday shopping, Apple is still selling the for its lowest price yet. With both the Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 out, the Series 3 normally lists for $199 which is already reasonable. Its current sale price of $170, however, gives you the most bang your buck and strikes a nice balance between function and value. And if you’re an iOS user, chances are you won’t find a smartwatch that is more compatible than an Apple Watch and for a great price too.

Being a two-year-old wearable, it is quite understandable that you won’t find the latest tech on the Apple Watch Series 3 but it has managed to keep its near-perfect 4-out-of-5-star rating in our review. This particular sale applies to the 38mm GPS model and you’ll have the choice to sport it in either black or white.

Apple Watch Series Comparisons:

Though the OLED screen is smaller than what you’d find on later models, it remains beautifully bright, colorful, and readable in any light and you’ll hardly encounter any issues with navigation. You’ll only be missing out on a larger display and a few innovative fitness features. For example, The Apple Watch Series 5 offers an improved heart rate sensor, a compass, and the new ECG sensor.

In comparison to its own predecessors, the Series 3 features a built-in NFC chip for Apple Pay, more RAM, and a dual-core S3 processor that makes app performance 70% faster. It is also much more intuitive and intelligent running on watchOS 4. The inclusion of GPS alone is a step forward for more accurate activity tracking from running and cycling to high-intensity interval training. And with a water-resistance to 50 meters, you are free to take this to the pool or the ocean and bad weather won’t stop you from getting all those endorphins in a workout.

Like most smartwatches, devices can be synced via Bluetooth 4.2 to enable smartphone notifications and music playback. With 8GB of internal storage, you have the option to save your favorite tunes right on your watch for a hands-free listening experience. You can even ask Siri to change the song for you and provide you shortcuts.

Apple got the build quality and aesthetics dialed in but it still left you some room for customization with the option to switch out its bands and watch faces. The Apple Watch Series 3 has everything you need to track and share your daily activity, and get the motivation you need to hit your goals. Walmart just lets you have it at a steal for just $170.

