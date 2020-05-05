Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer’s Conference (WWDC) will take place online from June 22 to 26.

The 31st annual five-day event allows developers early access to future iOS, iPadOS, MacOS, tvOS, and WatchOS updates.

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, in the company’s announcement.

Apple is the latest tech giant to bring its large industry event online amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company dropped a huge hint in March about what could debut at the event in the form of a photo of what looks to be the back of a MacBook.

The image may be a clue that news about the MacBook could drop at the conference, possibly even information on the much-rumored ARM-run MacBooks.

Apple reported plans to release its first Mac powered by an ARM processor by 2021, according to Bloomberg. This news would be huge, since it would allow Apple to have more control over its devices, as well as set the company apart from other tech rivals.

WWDC could also debut a gaming-focused Mac that has been rumored to be in the works for some time. An e-sports-centric PC could be a large-screen all-in-one or a large-screen gaming laptop, according to reports.

We won’t know for sure about the ARM processor or the gaming-focused Mac rumors until June 22, but in the past, Apple has used the WWDC to announce big things such as Dark Mode, MacOS Catalina, and even the first iPhone.

Digital Trends reached out to Apple to find out more about what is scheduled for WWDC. We will update this story when we hear back.

