  1. News

Ms. Pac-Man, three other titles lead Arcade 1Up’s 2020 charge

By

Arcade 1Up is bringing one of the most popular arcade games of all time to people’s homes. The home arcade cabinet company announced Thursday that it plans to release a Ms. Pac-Man machine this holiday season.

The game, which Arcade1Up says has been the most sought after by its customer base for years, is one of four releases coming in 2020. Big Buck Hunter Pro (its first light-gun-based shooting game), X-Men vs. Street Fighter, and Marvel Pinball are all due later this year.

As is typical with Arcade1Up systems, the premiere games will be bundled with other titles. In addition to Ms. Pac-Man, buyers will also get Galaxian, Pac-Mania, and Pac-Man Plus. The Big Buck Hunter Pro device (with two rifles) will also include Big Buck World, Big Buck Hunter Open Season, and Big Buck: Safari Outback, while X-Men vs. Street Fighter will come with X-Men: Children of the Atom, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel vs. Capcom: Clash of Super Heroes.

While there are plenty of digital versions of Ms. Pac-Man, this is the first arcade cabinet version to be made since 1981, according to Arcade 1Up. The game was a huge hit upon its release, and many considered it to be a better game than the iconic original, adding new mazes, new characters, and new A.I. for the ghosts.

Ironically, the game was first designed as a knockoff of the original Pac-Man and was named Crazy Otto. Fearing a copyright suit, the creators decided to first seek approval from Pac-Man’s U.S. distributor Bally Midway. Officials at the game giant were so impressed that they bought Crazy Otto, replaced the characters with licensed ones, and added in a few charming cut scenes. And the sequel was born.

While Ms. Pac-Man certainly is the most well-known game of the announcement, modders might be more excited about Big Buck World and X-Men vs. Street Fighter. Arcade1Up machines are especially popular with enthusiasts who like to hack the systems and use the machines to play many more arcade games than are initially included, using ROMs they download online.

The light guns of Big Buck World open several arcade shooters up to resourceful modders. And the multiple buttons and two-player configuration of X-Men vs. Street Fighter make it a natural for one-on-one games.

Editors' Recommendations

Every suit you can get in Marvel’s Spider-Man

spider man accessibility options feature marvel s 4

The best Xbox One exclusives (June 2020)

Gears of War 4

The best PlayStation 4 exclusives

god of war gets myth right with the liberties it takes midgard

The best Sega Dreamcast games of all time

best sega dreamcast games new featured

Twitter bringing back verification, this time with clearer guidelines

Hand holding a Twitter phone

Final update will make Need for Speed: Heat EA’s first cross-play game

Need for Speed: Heat To Go Cross-Play

Flying taxi startup Lilium gets cash boost from SpaceX backer

‘We fixed the treadmill’ — Crew Dragon’s Doug and Bob chat from space

IBM will no longer develop or research facial recognition tech

WhatsApp says Google no longer indexes Click to Chat users’ phone numbers

How to spot the International Space Station with the naked eye

international space station astronauts return home after undocking of sts 132

The iPhone 12 is coming this fall. Here’s everything we know so far

iPhone 11 Pro feature image

Apple to announce it is ditching Intel chips at WWDC 2020

apple macbook air pro dell xps 13 deals best buy memorial day sale 2020 09 1200x9999

Study: Facebook is skimping on moderation, and it’s harming the public

Google Maps, Bing Maps add marker for Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C.