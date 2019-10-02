A quick look through Arlo’s product offerings reveals something a bit unusual: The Arlo Audio Doorbell. It’s a smart doorbell that is, well, just a doorbell. There’s no video component involved, but you can talk to visitors through it. If linked to a broader system, the audio doorbell can trigger recording from a secondary device. It’s an interesting smart device, but until recently, has been considered a bit of a curiosity.

Recent reports from zatznotfunny, a technology and media news site, suggest that Arlo might have a doorbell on the way that can rival even the Nest Hello. The news originates from an image of an Arlo -branded video doorbell. The image itself looks to be a marketing image, and there are claims that it will have a 2-megapixel camera and two-way audio.

The doorbell looks too narrow to be a battery-powered device, which suggests a wired power solution similar to the way the Nest Hello works. Wired power comes with advantages over battery, like being able to use more advanced, power-hungry features that would drain a battery too quickly to be feasible.

A close look at the leaked image shows a strong resemblance to the Nest Hello, which has led many people to speculate that the untitled Arlo device will operate in a similar fashion. The Nest Hello has 8x digital zoom, a 3-megapixel camera, and HDR capabilities — all of which work together to result in an incredibly clear image. The Nest Hello also has facial recognition capabilities. Arlo has given little to no details about the leaked device, but fans of the company hope it will have similar features.

The leak comes on the heels of an announcement of what most people believe to be the Arlo Pro 3. Arlo did not name the device in the video, but it looks like another entry in their Pro lineup.

With luck, more details will be released soon. Aside from the image, there is little information available besides speculation and a lot of questions, like what smart assistants it will integrate with, what the price will be, and what the specs look like.

Editors' Recommendations