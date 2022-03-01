These 6 tech gadgets blew us away this month

February tends to be a slower month for new tech. CES is behind us, and we're looking ahead toward the big tech Spring launches from the likes of Apple, Microsoft, and more.

But here at Digital Trends, we've always got a new round of interesting, innovative, and must-buy products we're reviewing. From high-end smartphones and innovative earbuds to the mobile DAC (digital to audio converter) you never knew you needed, these are the best tech products we reviewed this month.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

All the phone you'll need

Read our in-depth review Pros S Pen is convenient and highly accurate

Versatile camera takes great photos

The latest processor for power

Long software support

Beautiful high refresh rate screen Cons Not very fast battery charging

Large and heavy

We're only a few months into the year, but we may already have the flagship smartphone to beat. But it's not for the faint of heart. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is a serious smartphone for the enthusiast crowd -- for those who want to push the boundaries of what a phone can do. Between the S Pen integration, highly versatile camera, and a huge 6.8-inch screen, it's got everything you need -- so long as you're comfortable with the size and slippery surface.

It might not be a significant bump up from the S21 Ultra, but if you were a previous fan of the Galaxy Note, the S22 Ultra is an obvious upgrade.

Sony LinkBuds

Open-back earbuds

Read our in-depth review Pros Unique, sound-permeable design

Very good "open" sound quality

Excellent for voice and video calls

Wide Area Tap feature

Wear sensors

EQ and control customization

IPX4 water resistance Cons Poor battery life

Not good for noisy environments

Not very secure and may not fit some ears

No wireless charging

No Bluetooth Multipoint

Right now, wireless earbuds come in two primary types. The first have active noise cancellation (ANC) to block out outside sound and deliver the best possible audio quality. The second is the more standard earbuds (such as Apple's AirPods), which sacrifice sound quality for price and ease of use.

But what if you don't actually want to block out the outside world? There's where the Sony LinkBuds come in, which promise exceptional sound in an "open-back" design. The result is a much more natural sound that feels a bit more like listening to a set of speakers. It's not perfect, similar to most first-gen products, but it's hard not to applaud innovation in what is a very crowded product category.

Polk Signa S4 Soundbar

Solid Dolby Atmos sound

Read our in-depth review Pros Compact design

Ultra-simple setup

Very clear dialogue

Excellent Dolby Atmos sound

Great for TV-based music Cons No EQ adjustments

No Wi-Fi/AirPlay/Chromecast

No HDMI outputs

If you want a high-quality soundbar for your living room with Dolby Atmos without completely emptying your wallet, your options are few. One of the best is the Polk Signa S4. Despite being just $399, the Sign S4 includes up-firing drivers and a wireless subwoofer, all of which deliver some very immersive sound for all your entertainment needs.

It lacks some important features and connections, but if you just want good theater-quality sound at a good price, look no further.

Chord Mojo 2

The sound will move you

Read our in-depth review Pros Incredible sound

Powerful enough to drive most headphones

Multiple device connection options

Customizable lossless equalizer

Long battery life Cons The equalizer is complicated

MicroUSB charging is outdated

No MQA file playback

You might not think you need a DAC. You might not even know what a DAC is. But all you'll need convincing with the Chord Mojo 2 is to try it out. The sound it delivers is incredible, and according to our own reviewer's notes, might even make you shed a tear.

It's a mobile DAC, so it's small, and works great with your phone and most headphones. You don't need to be an audiophile to appreciate the kind of lossless audio the Chord Mojo 2 can produce, so long as you're willing to pay for it.

Acer Predator X28

True G-Sync

Read our in-depth review Pros Excellent color accuracy and coverage

Nvidia Reflex and G-Sync

4K at 120Hz over HDMI

Superb gaming performance

Four USB ports, including two on the side Cons OSD is a bit technical

G-Sync adds a small premium

No HDMI 2.1 ports

Gaming laptops tend to lack niceties in favor of raw performance. Don't get us wrong -- the Predator X28 still has Nvidia Reflex, G-Sync, 1ms grey-to-grey response time, 4K resolution, and over 120Hz refresh rate. It's far from lacking in gaming prowess.

But it also includes startling good image quality. Excellent color calibration and up to 452 nits of brightness. Such things are rare in a gaming monitor -- even an expensive one like the Predator X28. You'll pay extra for the dedicated G-Sync chip inside, and that's not something everyone will find worth the price. Still, the Predator X28 is as premium and excellent a gaming monitor as you can buy.

Tempo Move

At-home fitness for apartment dwellers

Read our in-depth review Pros Excellent equipment storage

Intuitive app

Responsive A.I. and reactive fitness tracking

Support for up to six users under one Tempo household

Competitively priced versus comparable options Cons No Android support

No live classes (currently)

App can be finicky sometimes

The explosion of at-home fitness gear has led to many different approaches to solve the problem -- many of which are exorbitantly expensive and require an entire section of your living room. The Tempo Move takes a different tact.

It puts everything you need for a proper workout into a single compact package that includes weights, dumbbells, and "Core" modules -- all designed to be stowed away in a portable cabinet. The service itself uses your iPhone and some impressive A.I. tech to deliver at-home training and fitness classes, all tailored to the data gleaned from your workout style. All of this quite impressed our reviewer, who found it a particularly apt solution for apartment dwellers.

Like most of these fitness services, the $395 hardware and $40 per month service aren't cheap, but it's on par with other premium workout services.

