  1. News

Bill Gates says mass shutdowns are needed to stop coronavirus spread

By

Bill Gates predicted coronavirus cases in the U.S. won’t peak until at least late-April — and warned ending shutdowns early could be disastrous.

“It’s exponential growth if you’re not stopping it,” Gates said in an interview on CNN Thursday. “The sooner you engage in the shutdown the easier it is to get to that peak. We have not peaked.”

States across the country have urged people to stay inside and engage in social distancing to reduce the spread of the deadly disease, officially known as COVID-19.

“Never in my lifetime have we had to change our behavior and have this drastic effect on the economy in order to save lives,” Gates said.

Gates pushed for more shutdowns and shelter-in-place orders, even in states with relatively small numbers of confirmed cases. The billionaire said infected travelers from states that didn’t aggressively shut down could reignite outbreaks in states that did.

“The whole country has to be in this together,” he said.

Yet cases continue to skyrocket and health care systems in cities like New York are being overwhelmed by patients.

The Microsoft co-founder said that could have been avoided had the U.S. prepared a response months ago similar and aggressively tested for new coronavirus cases, isolating and tracing contacts of the infected. But Gates said a lack of testing made that outcome impossible.

“We’re quite blind to a lot of these cases right now,” Gates said. “The light is not at the end of the tunnel in terms of a mid-April reopening.”

In the interview, Gates also indirectly pushed back at President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly said he wants the shutdown orders lifted in two weeks to lessen the economic impact. Gates called that timeline “not realistic.”

“The numbers are still going up,” he said. Shutdowns should only be lifted once cases drop significantly, he added.

Progress toward treatment of the disease is being made, Gates said. A “therapeutics accelerator” at the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is looking at “promising compounds” that could be used to treat the coronavirus, but a potential vaccine is still months away.

In the meantime, a “middle course” option of a temporary shutdown isn’t feasible, Gates warned.

“The sooner we take this medicine, which is tough medicine, the sooner we’ll be out of it and not have to go back into it again,” he said.

For the latest updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak, visit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 page.

Editors' Recommendations

Elon Musk plans to reopen New York gigafactory to produce ventilators

Elon Musk

Promising yet precarious: The state of podcasting amid the pandemic

Woman recording a podcast on a laptop in an office

Bill Gates says the U.S. missed its chance to avoid a coronavirus shutdown

Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates

Doctors worry about the terrifying possibility that vaping makes COVID-19 worse

Man Smoking Electronic Cigarette

Polaroid Originals is no more — Polaroid is back with a new camera

polaroid now launches brand shoot 01

Attacks from Chinese hacking group have spiked, U.S. firm says

hacks header

New coronavirus test promises to give you results on an app in 30 minutes

Two Tesla employees test positive for coronavirus

U.S. Space Force first launch: How to watch live

A.I. could help spot telltale signs of coronavirus in lung X-rays

Snapchat wants to help you bust coronavirus myths with a new game

Snapchat

People are buying shirts but not pants because they’re always on Zoom

common problems with zoom and how to fix them mettings

Coronavirus isolation fuels surge in mental health posts on Instagram

Instagram app showing a post about mental health

Red Dead Redemption 2 PC sale makes the ultimate edition only $60

Pandemic drones that can detect fevers and coughing will soon take to the sky