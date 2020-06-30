  1. News

Boeing tests Starliner parachutes ahead of second test flight

By

Boeing has successfully tested the parachute system of its Starliner spacecraft under extreme conditions, the aerospace giant revealed on Monday, June 29.

Like SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, the Starliner is designed to transport astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), but unlike the Crew Dragon, it’s yet to do so.

That’s mainly down to delays caused by a failed test flight in December 2019 when a software issue prevented an uncrewed Starliner from reaching the space station.

While it works on fixing the software, Boeing is also focusing on the safety of the spacecraft’s parachute system. Conducted above White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico, last week’s parachute test was aimed at validating the parachutes’ performance in dynamic abort conditions.

With astronauts expected to ride aboard the spacecraft, NASA and Boeing have to be absolutely certain that if an abort were to take place early into a launch, the parachutes in Starliner’s landing sequence would inflate in the proper way despite needing to deploy in very different flight conditions compared to a normal landing.

“Parachutes like clean air flow,” Jim Harder, Boeing’s flight conductor, said in a report about the test on Boeing’s website. “They inflate predictably under a wide range of conditions, but in certain ascent aborts, you are deploying these parachutes into more unsteady air where proper inflation becomes less predictable. We wanted to test the inflation characteristics at low dynamic pressure so we can be completely confident in the system we developed.”

Dropped by a high-altitude balloon, the spacecraft’s small parachutes — designed to lift away the Starliner’s forward heat shield — deployed successfully. Ten seconds later, the spacecraft’s two drogue parachutes also opened as expected, inflating perfectly despite the low dynamic pressure.

To push the Starliner to the limit, the team prepped the test so that one of its three main parachutes would fail to open on descent. Despite the engineered fault, the spacecraft was able to land safely a short while later.

Boeing said the data from the parachute test will be analyzed to improve the reliability of the system ahead of crewed flights, the first of which could take place next year following an uncrewed test flight in the fall.

Boeing is part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, a public-private partnership combining NASA’s experience with new technology created by private companies with the aim of increasing the availability of space travel. The program has already succeeded in returning human spaceflight launches to U.S. soil via the current SpaceX mission to the ISS, with upcoming crewed missions to the moon, and even Mars, also on the horizon.

Editors' Recommendations

NASA’s next spacewalk is on Wednesday. Here’s how to watch

A NASA spacewalk

Spacewalk astronaut snaps Crew Dragon photo as possible return date named

check out this crew dragon photo snapped during a spacewalk docked at iss

How to watch American astronauts’ spacewalk this Friday

return home button spacesuit feature spacewalk 1

Virgin Galactic completes second suborbital test flight from Spaceport America

virgin galactic suborbital flight spaceport america spaceshiptwo unity second glide over

Space agencies’ online dashboard shows lockdown effects on Earth

space force cold war chris bogdan satellite earth composite getty 2

Google will soon tell you why a business is calling on Android

Google phone call screening

How to watch SpaceX’s next Starlink launch on Friday

Watch NASA destroy part of its newest rocket in structural test

Small delay to launch of Mars rover due to ‘contamination concern’

Microsoft is closing all of its physical Microsoft Stores

The Last of Us Part II sells 4 million copies in three days, setting new record

the last of us part ii tips featured

Amazon buys autonomous vehicle startup Zoox for more than $1 billion

Zoox CEO Aicha Evans

iOS 14 reveals TikTok still accessing copied text on iPhone’s clipboard

TikTok phone hero image

Netflix shares a sneak peek of the new animated Cuphead show

Facebook will label controversial content, ban hate speech in ads after boycott