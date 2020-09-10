  1. News

CES 2021 gets new dates, Verizon CEO to give keynote

By

CES 2021 has been bumped back a week into early January, organizers announced Thursday.

The annual tech and gadget festival — which was forced to go to an all-digital format this coming year due to the coronavirus pandemic — will be held from Monday, January 11, to Thursday, January 14, 2021.

The first day will be open to the media only, with CES 2021’s exhibitor showcase and conference programming available to all registered attendees on January 12 and 13. The showcase will close on January 14 with additional programming.

The event also revealed its first keynote speaker: Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg.

Vestberg’s address will focus on the rollout of 5G technology and how it can be the “framework of the 21st century,” according to an announcement by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the trade group that organizes the annual event.

“The accelerated shift to 5G is transforming every industry,” Vestberg said in a statement. “This time in history is redefining the meaning of connectivity for consumers, industries, and society as a whole — imagination is our only threshold.”

Other keynote speakers will be announced at a later date, the CTA said. CES 2021 will stream the speeches and presentations globally.

“CES 2021 will digitally convene innovators and business leaders from around the world, showcasing tech changing lives for the better on a global scale,” said CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro.

Editors' Recommendations

The best folding phones of 2020: What’s available now and what’s coming up

The 15 best tech jobs boast top salaries, high satisfaction, lots of openings

The Best Jobs in Tech

The best treadmills for September 2020

bowflex spring sale treadmill 1500x1000

Best smartphone deals for September 2020: iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

China’s secretive reusable spacecraft lands safely after two-day mission

chinas secretive spacecraft returns after two day mission long march 2f rocket

Virgin Galactic will conduct crewed test flight of SpaceShipTwo next month

virgin galactic spaceplane second test flight vss unity

What the biggest tech companies are doing to make the 2020 election more secure

Hubble captures a globular cluster of densely packed stars

Minecraft will add PlayStation VR support this month through free patch

TikTok is working to stop the spread of a suicide video

Check out the stunning design of Apple’s newest retail store

check out the stunning design of apples newest retail store apple singapore 1

Xbox Series X and Series S could launch on November 10 for $299 and $499

Xbox Series X Stylized Graphic

China’s new data security initiative urges tech firms to not install backdoors

digital trends live episode 437 106619142 15949038932020 07 16t045305z 1572845887 rc24uh9n1ig1 rtrmadp 0 usa legislation tikt

GoPro’s Hero 9 Black to include big changes, report suggests

Microsoft reveals the $299 Xbox Series S next-gen gaming console