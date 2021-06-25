  1. News

Check out Apple’s gorgeous new store in downtown Los Angeles

By

Apple’s latest retail site is a stunning restoration of a former theater that first opened in downtown Los Angeles in the late 1920s.

In typical fashion, the tech giant has utterly transformed the historic Tower Theatre, which had been unoccupied for the last 33 years.

1 of 8
Apple's new retail store in downtown Los Angeles.
Apple
Apple's new retail store in downtown Los Angeles.
Apple
check out apples gorgeous new store in downtown los angeles apple la 8
Apple
check out apples gorgeous new store in downtown los angeles apple la 7
Apple
check out apples gorgeous new store in downtown los angeles apple la 6
Apple
Apple's new retail store in downtown Los Angeles.
Apple
check out apples gorgeous new store in downtown los angeles apple la 5
Apple
Apple's new retail store in downtown Los Angeles.
Apple

The store opened on the corner of Eighth Street and Broadway on Thursday, June 24, with Apple CEO Tim Cook taking the 300-mile trip south from Apple HQ to welcome staff and shoppers into the newly renovated space. Cook tweeted from the premises and included several photos of his visit.

Today we opened the doors to our new store in downtown LA — Apple Tower Theatre. It’s a testament to a city rich in culture and diversity. We’re so excited to be a part of DTLA! pic.twitter.com/l4UQmZQ5x4

&mdash; Tim Cook (@tim_cook) June 24, 2021

The iPhone maker described the newly named Apple Tower Theatre as “one of its most significant restoration projects to date” after collaborating with leading preservationists and restoration artists to modernize the building while retaining its original features.

The theater was designed by renowned motion-picture theater architect S. Charles Leewas and was the first in Los Angeles to be wired for film with sound nearly 100 years ago. “That legacy of technological innovation continues today as the perfect venue to discover Apple’s full line of iPhone, iPad, and Mac, each of which has transformed modern-day filmmaking, photography, and music composition,” Apple said in a release.

The store is Apple’s 26th retail site in the greater Los Angeles area and joins more than 500 others operating globally.

Apple is well known to carefully select its retail locations before its team of designers sets about transforming them to match the company’s branding, with the result nearly always impressive. And it’s not always historic buildings that the company targets — check out the striking modern design of this Apple Store that opened in Singapore’s Marina Bay last year.

Like so many others around the world, Apple’s retail operation was heavily disrupted last year by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The situation prompted the company to close its stores for months in a bid to protect staff and help slow the spread of the virus. Since opening its stores again, Apple has implemented a slew of safety measures that include mask-wearing, regular sanitization of surfaces, and asking customers to book their store visit online.

Editors' Recommendations

The 43 best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now

Brad Pitt in Burn After Reading.

You can now try out all the new features in Safari for MacOS Monterey

Latest version of Safari in MacOS Monterey.

Take a look inside Google’s first-ever retail store

Exterior of Google's new store in New York City.

Apple TV 4K (2021) review: It’s all about that new Siri remote

Apple TV 4K 2021 with new Siri remote

Halo Infinite’s new multiplayer maps, weapons detailed in Halo Waypoint post

New Halo Infinite Map Behemoth.

Future Windows 11 tablets could borrow this important iPad feature

Touch to Wake on Windows 11

How to watch NASA’s spacewalk at the ISS this Sunday

A NASA spacewalk

NASA 360-degree video puts you directly beneath its SLS ‘megarocket’

nasa 360 video puts you directly beneath its next gen rocket sls

Snapchat is finally ditching one of its most controversial filters

snapchat ios App Store

Kena: Bridge of Spirits hands-on: Pikmin-like creatures steal the show

kena bridge of spirits hands on

With declining prices in Europe, the GPU shortage could be coming to an end

A close-up image of Nvidia's RTX 3080 Ti graphics card.

Sable hands-on: A vast and striking desert world worth exploring

Sable watches the sunset from a perch.

Watch NASA unfurl a huge solar array at the space station

The International Space Station orbiting the Earth.