  1. News

Check out NASA’s top skywatching tips for this month

By

NASA has just shared its regular update on what to look out for in the night sky this month.

October looks to be a busy time, with our moon, several planets, and a few stars all featuring in the space agency’s list of highlights.

It’s worth noting that the recommendations below can be enjoyed with the naked eye, so no fancy equipment is needed. Having said that, if you have binoculars or a telescope at hand, by all means use them to enhance your skywatching experience. Spotting stuff in the night sky can also be made easier using one of the many available astronomy apps.

Moon, Venus, and Antares

NASA kicks off with a recommendation to look out for the five-day-old crescent moon on October 10 as it joins Venus and orange-colored Antares, one of the brightest starts in the night sky. A few days later, on October 15 and 16, Venus will appear to move closer to Antares, offering skywatchers a chance to enjoy two prominent celestial bodies side by side.

Two bright stars

Early in the evening throughout October, you’ll be able to see two bright stars that alternate with Polaris to be the North Star.

Vega and Deneb, as they’re called, form two parts of the so-called Summer Triangle, with the third star being Altair. You can see the stars by looking directly overhead during the first few hours after nightfall. “They’ll be two of the brightest stars you can see up there,” NASA says.

NASA

Vega is a bluish-white star that turns quickly, performing a complete rotation every 12.5 hours (our own sun turns once every 27 days). Deneb is described as a “blue-white supergiant star that is fusing hydrogen at a phenomenal rate,” suggesting to scientists that it’ll likely meet a spectacularly explosive end as a supernova “within a few million years.”

Mercury

During the last week of October, Mercury, the closest planet to the sun, will make an appearance, though you’ll have to get up early to catch it.

“Look for it about 10 degrees above the eastern horizon, or about the width of your fist held at arm’s length, about 30-45 minutes before sunrise,” NASA says in the video.

For more on Mercury, check out these amazing images captured just recently by the BepiColombo mission as it made the first of six flybys of the planet.

Finally, NASA notes that October 16 is International Observe the Moon Night, a global event that encourages everyone to find out more about the science and exploration of our nearest neighbor.

For a full rundown of everything to look out for in October, check out NASA’s detailed information on its website.

Editors' Recommendations

iPhone in space: SpaceX crew shares Earth image shot on Apple’s handset

A photo of Earth shot from space using an iPhone 12.

Best cheap elliptical machine deals for October 2021

walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical

Best cheap treadmill deals for October 2021

NordicTrack T 9.5 S Treadmill

Best cheap home internet deals for October 2021: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more

how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal

Here’s a list of portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger

Best board games 2021: For adults, families, two players, and more

Largest comet ever discovered is heading toward the sun — but no need to panic

This illustration shows the distant Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein as it might look in the outer Solar System. Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is estimated to be about 1000 times more massive than a typical comet, making it arguably the largest comet discovered in modern times. It has an extremely elongated orbit, journeying inward from the distant Oort Cloud over millions of years. It is the most distant comet to be discovered on its incoming path.

How to watch a Russian film team launch to the ISS this week

The Soyuz MS-18 rocket is launched with Expedition 65 NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Oleg Novitskiy, Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Hubble captures a galaxy with a highly energetic nucleus

Meet NGC 5728, a spiral galaxy around 130 million light-years from Earth. This image was captured using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 (WFC3), which is extremely sensitive to visible and infrared light. Therefore, this image beautifully captures the regions of NGC 5728 that are emitting visible and infrared light.

Astronomers discover bizarre exoplanet orbiting three stars

An image of GW Orionis, a triple star system with a mysterious gap in its surrounding dust rings. UNLV astronomers hypothesize the presence of a massive planet in the gap, which would be the first planet ever discovered to orbit three stars. The left image, provided by the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) telescope, shows the disc’s ringed structure, with the innermost ring separated from the rest of the disc. The observations in the right image show the shadow of the innermost ring on the rest of the disc. UNLV astronomers used observations from ALMA to construct a comprehensive model of the star system.

5 home robots you can buy now that are similar to the Amazon Astro

Astro Robot lifestyle image.

God of War teased these 3 major hints about Ragnarok’s story

Kratos and his son sit by a fire in God of War Ragnarok.

YouTube TV reaches deal with NBCUniversal, won’t lose channels

YouTube TV on an iPhone.