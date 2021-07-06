  1. News

Watch these astronauts score firsts on China’s new space station

By

Just a couple of weeks after arriving at China’s new space station, two astronauts have performed the first spacewalk at the orbiting outpost.

Sunday’s extravehicular activity (EVA), as spacewalks are officially known, was also the first to be performed as a pair by Chinese astronauts, as its only other spacewalk in 2008 involved a single crew member.

A video clip of the EVA shows astronaut Liu Boming working on the exterior of the space station as the second astronaut, Tang Hongbo, emerges from the hatch of the core Tianhe module. The other astronaut in the three-man crew, Nie Haisheng, stayed inside the station and assisted his two colleagues by operating a small robotic arm located on the outside of the satellite.

According to SpaceNews, the pair attached foot restraints during the walk, and also installed an extravehicular working platform before setting up a panoramic camera.

The EVA lasted for seven hours with a second one expected to take place later in the three-month mission.

“The safe return of astronauts Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo to the Tianhe core module marks the complete success of the first spacewalk in our country’s space station construction,” the China Manned Space Agency said in a statement.

The astronauts have access to around 50 cubic meters of living space in the core module, which is orbiting around 230 miles above Earth, 20 miles below the International Space Station (ISS). Two laboratory capsules coming to China’s new station at a later date will increase the habitable space to 110 cubic meters, which is about a third of the habitable space on the ISS.

The core module features six zones for work, sleep, sanitation, dining, healthcare, and exercise, according to Chinese news outlet CGTN, and the astronauts can reportedly enjoy 120 different dishes, each one geared toward maintaining good health during their stay.

With a U.S. law preventing Chinese involvement in the ISS, the Asian nation decided to go it alone and build its own orbiting laboratory. The project started with the Tiangong-1 prototype in 2011 and the Tiangong-2 prototype five years later, after which it deployed the core module of its current, largest, and most advanced station in April 2021.

China is currently riding high with its space program as it seeks to explore well beyond its borders and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. Indeed, China’s President Xi Jinping earlier stated that the country’s first fully operational space station will open “new horizons” in humanity’s quest to learn more about the cosmos.

Last year China launched a rover mission to Mars that arrived at the red planet in February 2021, and also successfully completed a mission to the moon that delivered lunar rocks to Earth.

Editors' Recommendations

A new robot is heading to the International Space Station

a new robot is heading to the international space station european robotic arm iss

Mars Ingenuity helicopter completes its most challenging flight yet

Mars helicopter

How to watch Virgin Galactic’s first fully crewed space flight

VSS Unity during a test flight to the edge of space.

Driver ticketed for bolting apparent Starlink dish to car’s hood

A satellite dish bolted to a car's hood.

Facebook’s Zuckerberg makes waves with offbeat Fourth of July Instagram video

Mark Zuckerberg surfing.

Hubble captures a star cluster in hues of red, white, and blue

An image taken with the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope depicts the open star cluster NGC 330, which lies around 180,000 light-years away inside the Small Magellanic Cloud. The cluster – which is in the constellation Tucana (the Toucan) – contains a multitude of stars, many of which are scattered across this striking image.

How to watch the SpaceX Cargo Dragon depart from the Space Station this week

The SpaceX Cargo Dragon resupply ship is pictured approaching the International Space Station June 5, 2021, carrying over 7,300 pounds of new science, supplies and solar arrays to replenish the Expedition 65 crew.

What’s up with the methane on Mars? Curiosity is finding out

NASA's Curiosity Mars rover took this selfie at a location nicknamed "Mary Anning" after a 19th century English paleontologist. Curiosity snagged three samples of drilled rock at this site on its way out of the Glen Torridon region, which scientists believe preserves an ancient habitable environment.

Tiny, fast-spinning white dwarf is the most massive ever discovered

The white dwarf ZTF J1901+1458 is about 2,670 miles across, while the moon is 2,174 miles across. The white dwarf is depicted above the Moon in this artistic representation; in reality, the white dwarf lies 130 light-years away in the constellation of Aquila

Tiny insect-inspired robot has speed of a cockroach and agility of a cheetah

insect robot sticky footpads robotbricks bn 1

Watch the European Space Agency test its Mars rover parachute

ExoMars parachute deployed during high-altitude drop tests

Hubble woes continue as NASA prepares to switch to backup hardware

The Hubble Space Telescope is deployed on April 25, 1990 from the space shuttle Discovery. Avoiding distortions of the atmosphere, Hubble has an unobstructed view peering to planets, stars and galaxies, some more than 13.4 billion light years away.

Mars helicopter Ingenuity is getting ready to try its fastest flight yet

NASA's Mars Perseverance rover acquired this image using its Left Mastcam-Z Camera. Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras located high on the rover's mast. This image was acquired on Jun. 15, 2021 (Sol 114).