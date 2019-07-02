Digital Trends
News

Chinese border guards are installing a spyware app on tourists’ phones

Allison Matyus
By

Border police in a remote region of China have begun to install surveillance apps on the phones of travelers that extract emails, texts, contact information, and more. 

Visitors coming into the Xinjiang region have found the spyware on their phones, The Guardian reports. Border guards will force tourists to unlock their phone, then take the phones away to  install an app that extracts information, according to the report. The guards then return the phones without telling users about the app.

Tourists have discovered the app on Android phones, but travelers have also reported that border officers have scanned their iPhones by plugging them into a reader.

The Chinese-designed app searches phones for content that the country’s authorities would view as problematic, such as Islamist extremism. Other material the app reportedly scans for include searches of fasting during Ramadan and even literature from the Dalai Lama. 

While most travelers who have their phone returned no longer see the app, some are reporting that it’s still installed in their phone after receiving it, which raises suspicions that border police could be using the app to track visitors after they cross into Xinjiang from Kyrgyzstan.

Chinese authorities have used surveillance apps and facial recognition to spy on the Uighurs and other Muslim minorities in the region, according to Human Rights Watch. The group says Chinese authorities now hold a million people in “political education” camps.

Edin Omanović from the advocacy group Privacy International told The Guardian that the spyware was “highly alarming in a country where downloading the wrong app or news article could land you in a concentration camp.”

While the Chinese government is known for its strict surveillance practices, especially towards the Muslim community, other countries have followed in China’s footsteps, and even its technology. According to the New York Times, 18 countries are using Chinese-made intelligent monitoring systems for surveillance. These countries include Zimbabwe, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Kenya, Germany and more. 

It’s not quite as bad in the U.S., but American border agents will occasionally attempt to search your digital devices when you enter the country.

The U.S. border patrol cannot force you to unlock your phone or turn over your social media passwords, but they can deny non-citizens entry into the country if they choose not to comply with their requests, according to the New York Times. 

Starting in June, visa applicants to the U.S. are now required to submit social media account information from the past five years.

The U.S. government can also pursue warrantless surveillance of U.S. citizens since a bill was signed into law last year. 

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, S10 5G, and S10e: Everything you need to know
sony playstation game development studios mergers purchase playstation 5 PS5
Gaming

Sony considers game studio purchases for the PS5, but who should it target?

Ahead of the PS5 launch, Sony is considering mergers or purchases of video game studios. The company’s main competitor has been very active on that front but what other studios could find a home on PlayStation?
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
total solar eclipse
Outdoors

Here’s how you can watch Tuesday’s total solar eclipse over South America

By all accounts, the 2017 total solar eclipse was spectacular. There’s another one on Tuesday, but this time it's not passing over the U.S.. Thankfully, NASA has stepped in to offer a live-stream of the stunning celestial event.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
uber puts bike and scootersharing services front center in main app lime
Outdoors

Uber puts its bike- and scooter-sharing services front and center in main app

As part of its efforts to become your one-stop shop for city transportation, Uber is starting to add information for its bike and scootersharing services to its main ridesharing app.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon cuts prices of fire tv recast dvr for cord cutters in pre prime day deal 1
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices of Fire TV Recast DVRs in pre-Prime Day deal

Amazon dropped the price of another Alexa-compatible smart home device in this year's buildup to Prime Day 2019. With this latest deal, you can buy the Fire TV Recast over-the-air digital video recorder for $100 off the usual selling price.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Samsung Galaxy S10 family
Mobile

AT&T Galaxy S10 Plus phones get much-needed Night mode in software update

Samsung 2019 flagship smartphone lineup is here, and there aren't just two phones as usual — there are four. There's the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, as well as a new entry called the S10e, as well as the Galaxy S10 5G.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
note 9 using camera
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Everything we know

The Samsung Galaxy S10 range isn't exactly old, but Samsung is already working on the next big release. Details about the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 are making their way online, and we've gathered them all for you.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall
bentley exp 100 gt zero emission concept car teaser
Cars

Bentley will celebrate its 100th birthday with a zero-emission concept car

Bentley will celebrate its 100th birthday on July 10 with the unveiling of a new concept car. The Bentley EXP 100 GT will have a zero-emission powertrain, likely previewing an upcoming production model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
smart home trends ring beams
Deals

Best Prime Day smart home deals: Expect Google Home and Amazon Echo sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019 starts July 15 and runs for 48 hours through July 16, so it's time to start working on planning your strategy. If you have electronics on your wish list, holding off till Prime Day could save you a bucket of cash.
Posted By Bruce Brown
what is prime pantry amazon day packages 3
News

Amazon, Google retail rivals throw weight behind antitrust probes of tech giants

The Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) penned a letter to the Federal Trade Commission on Sunday commending the antitrust probes. The RILA includes retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy.
Posted By Allison Matyus
2020 audi s8 news specs performance
Cars

2020 Audi S8 packs twin-turbocharged V8 muscle into a discreet form

The 2020 Audi S8 is the performance version of Audi's A8 luxury flagship. It gets a twin-turbocharged V8 engine and mild-hybrid system, along with all-wheel steering and a clever air suspension system.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
cloudflare att outages affect discord websites cloudflaredown
News

Cloudflare outage knocks out major sites and services, including Discord

Cloud computing company Cloudflare experienced a worldwide outage Tuesday morning, bringing down dozens of popular sites and services, including Discord. The outage was resolved in about 30 minutes, the company said, though there might…
Posted By Allison Matyus
2020 mini cooper countryman clubman lineup pricing john works
Cars

Looking to buy a Mini Cooper? It’s about to get more expensive

The 2020 Mini Cooper lineup will see a price hike on every model. Notable changes include more powerful engines for the John Cooper Works variants of the Clubman and Countryman, and a new driver-aid package.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
nvidia announces geforce rtx super gpus 2070 2060 2080 feature v2
Computing

Nvidia’s RTX Super GPUs boost performance without jacking up the price

Nvidia announced that it will be releasing a refreshed version of its GeForce RTX line, called GeForce RTX Super, starting next week. The new line features an RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2070 Super, and an RTX 2080 Super, all with better specs.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
stanford smart glasses reading monitor with
Emerging Tech

Smartglasses use eye-tracking to make sure whatever you look at is in focus

Stanford University's experimental smartglasses use depth-sensing cameras and eye-tracking technology to make sure whatever you look at remains in perfect focus. Here's how they work.
Posted By Luke Dormehl