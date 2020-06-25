Astronaut Christina Koch says NASA can ‘absolutely’ get to the moon by 2024

Astronaut Christina Koch believes we can “absolutely” get to the moon by 2024.

In an interview with Digital Trends Live, Koch — who recently completed a 328-day stint on the International Space Station (ISS) — said that getting two astronauts to the moon by 2024 is a “bold goal.”

“But I think bold goals bring about innovative ways of doing business,” she said.

NASA’s Artemis mission seeks to put American astronauts on the moon for the first time since 1972, including the very first woman to set foot on the moon’s surface.

Koch added that the work and research NASA is doing right now would allow the Artemis mission to succeed, adding that robotics and artificial intelligence could play a key role in the upcoming Artemis missions.

Human-piloted spacecraft were limited about where and when they could land since previous landings were done with the help of the human eye, Koch said. She said that with automated landing, the moon will be opened up in new ways, like being able to explore the South Pole.

Koch said that aside from automated landings, advancements will also allow astronauts to stay for extended periods on the moon in the Artemis missions — something she experienced first-hand on the ISS.

“The future of human space exploration is bright,” Koch said.

