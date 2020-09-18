  1. News

Cops chased a Tesla Model S that appeared to have no one in it

By

Highway police in the Canadian province of Alberta chased a Tesla Model S that appeared to have no one in it. But when they eventually got to look inside, they saw two occupants apparently fast asleep, with the seats fully reclined.

The incident occurred in July, with police announcing charges on Thursday, September 17.

As the cops approached the vehicle from behind, its speed was clocked at 140 kmh (87 mph). After switching on the patrol car’s emergency lights, the Model S then sped up to 150 kmh (93 mph), 40 kmh faster than the speed limit for that stretch of road.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police sergeant Darrin Turnbull told CBC News said he was speechless when he saw what was happening, adding, “Nobody appeared to be in the car.”

Explaining why the Model S sped up when the police car turned on its lights, Turnbull said it appeared to be because other vehicles up ahead moved out of the way, opening up the road for the Model S.

The driver, from the neighboring province of British Columbia, was originally charged with speeding and given a 24-hour license suspension for fatigue. But following a review of the incident, he was later handed a dangerous driving charge and a court summons.

The sergeant said that the Model S appeared to be driving using the car’s Autopilot feature as the 20-year-old driver and his passenger apparently slept.

“We believe the vehicle was operating on the Autopilot system, which is really just an advanced driver safety system, a driver assist program,” Turnbull told CBC News, adding, “You still need to be driving the vehicle.”

Tesla’s Autopilot feature allows for auto-steer and traffic-aware cruise control, but being asleep at the wheel of such a vehicle is of course an offense.

The electric-car maker points out on its website that “all Tesla cars require active driver supervision and are not autonomous.” As a safety measure, both hands are required to be on the wheel to keep the car in motion, with the car coming to a gradual halt if the driver fails to respond to alerts telling them to follow the proper procedures. But Turnbull pointed out that “there are after-market things that can be done to a vehicle against the manufacturer’s recommendations to change or circumvent the safety system.” It’s not clear if this was the case regarding this particular incident.

Digital Trends has reached out to Tesla for its take on the incident and we will update this piece when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Tesla Model S vs. Lucid Air

Lucid Air electric car

How to buy a Tesla online

Tesla Roadster front view

The fastest cars in the world

Electric car buying guide: What you need to know before you buy

2019 audi e tron electric suv review first drive press 1

AT&T mulls discounted phone plans, but there is a catch

AT&T Store

Lyft, Uber to offer discounted rides to the polls on election day

seattle asks facebook google for election data 64338022 vote democracy referendum graphics concept

Nikon’s latest optics offer features unique to the Z lens line

Google Duo now lets you share your Android screen in video calls

NASA contest challenges kids to imagine a trip to the moon

The four-lens Vecnos Iqui is a 360 camera unlike any other

HP launches touchscreen, conferencing monitors designed for life on Zoom

hp zoom conferencing monitor e24t touch lifestyle

TikTok creators say the Creator Fund is killing their views. Some are leaving

tiktok logos on microsoft logo

Nvidia RTX 3080 vs. Microsoft Xbox Series X vs. Sony PlayStation 5

nvidia rtx 3080 review 01

How to watch the Facebook Connect event online

Here are our 2020 Emmy Awards predictions