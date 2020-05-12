If you want your coronavirus stimulus check to come in the form of a direct deposit, you have until Wednesday, May 13, to update your information.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has urged people who have not yet received a stimulus check to update their information with the “Get My Payment” tool by noon on Wednesday if they want a direct deposit.

“We’re working hard to get more payments quickly to taxpayers,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig in a statement. “We want people to visit Get My Payment before the noon Wednesday deadline so they can provide their direct deposit information. Time is running out for a chance to get these payments several weeks earlier through direct deposit.”

If you do not update your information by the new deadline, you will receive your stimulus check as a paper check in the mail. The IRS said that these checks would arrive by the end of May and into June.

How to update your bank information

To update your bank account information to receive a direct deposit, click on the “Get My Payment” button on the Filers side of the IRS’ stimulus check web portal.

You’ll be directed to another “Get My Payment” page, and after clicking the button again, you’ll enter the central system where you will enter your personal information.

If the IRS does not have your bank information, you’ll be prompted to a page to update your current bank account information, including direct deposit.

The IRS said that the payments would be available to Americans through the rest of 2020, so even if you miss the direct deposit deadline, you can still expect a paper check at some point.

