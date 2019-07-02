Digital Trends
News

Multiplayer Cyberpunk 2077 mode is in development, new gameplay set for PAX West

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
Cyberpunk 2077 multiplayer mode follow up AAA in development 2020 2021

Gaming fans haven’t even gotten copies of Cyberpunk 2077 in their homes yet, but CD Projekt Red clearly has a lot of faith in the game’s world. There are three Cyberpunk games in development including a multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077.

Twitter user Nibel shared the news, which was reported on the Polish economic site Bankier. There are a few things that may have gotten lost in the rudimentary translation by Google, but it is clear that there are three Cyberpunk projects in development from three teams. The main game, Cyberpunk 2077, is what the world is already aware of, but the second and third have only been rumors up till now. 

A team of about 40 in Wroclaw, Poland, is working on the multiplayer mode in Cyberpunk 2077. Nothing about the game has indicated anything related to multiplayer gameplay up until this point, and it is possible this multiplayer mode will be one of the major expansions to Cyberpunk 2077. A new piece of the game is going to be shown in August during PAX West. If that new piece is multiplayer, it just may be part of the launch.

CD Projekt Red’s strategy for the period between 2016 and 2021 included the release of a AAA game beyond Cyberpunk 2077 before 2021 and plans for that game were unchanged as of March this year. What this new report brings to light is that the second game is also set within the Cyberpunk world. CD Projekt Red Vice President Piotr Nielubowicz says this new game is being treated “as a really big and innovative project for us.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is built on the new, fourth version of the REDengine, so it makes sense that the studio is getting to work on multiple projects that will utilize it. This second major game set within the world of Cyberpunk is intriguing, especially since it will release less than two years after the release of Cyberpunk 2077.  When 2077 is released, it will have been almost five years since the release of CD Projekt Red’s last major game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Five projects total were mentioned in the report and we already know that the one being created by Spokko, the game studio CD Projekt Red took a majority stake in last year, is a mobile game. The other non-Cyberpunk development team is working on Gwent, which just received a new Novigrad content expansion.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Xbox One games you can get right now
gender questioning transgender gamers safe space vr trans feat
Gaming

How gender questioning and transgender gamers found a safe space in VR

Virtual reality has allowed players to escape their stressful days and dive into new worlds. But transgender and gender-questioning individuals are using it to escape their bodies.
Posted By Josh Brown
super mario maker 2 how to play local co op guide 3
Gaming

Our guide to playing Super Mario Maker 2 with friends on one Switch console

Super Mario Maker 2 features local co-op for up to four players, but it's somewhat hidden in the menus. Our quick Super Mario Maker 2 local co-op guide will walk you through how to play local co-op on one Switch with up to three friends.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Take a trip to a new virtual world with one of these awesome HTC Vive games

So you’re considering buying an HTC Vive, but don't know which games to get? Our list of 30 of the best HTC Vive games will help you out, whether you're into rhythm-based gaming, interstellar dogfights, or something else entirely.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
super mario maker 2 review feat
Product Review

Super Mario Maker 2 is a dream for both creators and players

Super Mario Maker 2 improves on its predecessor in virtually every way, offering a robust level design toolkit for creators and an equally lavish experience for those who just want to play.
Posted By Steven Petite
super mario maker 2 how to unlock everything hammer superball flower guide
Gaming

How to unlock the Super Hammer and Superball Flower in Super Mario Maker 2

Super Mario Maker 2 gives players an almost complete set of tools to design with from the start. But to unlock the actual complete set in Super Mario Maker 2, you'll have to play the Story Mode.
Posted By Steven Petite
nintendo switch mini rumors design price release date honson leak
Gaming

Is the Nintendo Switch Mini real? Here's what we know so far

Nintendo is reportedly planning to launch a smaller version of its Switch system, with several features changed. Here is everything we know about the rumored Nintendo Switch Mini so far.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch Mini new console 3DS manufacturing production accessory concept image picture
Gaming

Leaker obtains alleged concept image of rumored Nintendo Switch mini console

We’ve not seen the rumored new Nintendo Switch models yet, but a leaker has obtained an image of what the Mini version may look like. There’s also an accessory in retail packaging that matches the image.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
sony playstation next gen software games big publishers developers indie
Gaming

As Sony puts emphasis on AAA games for the PS5, will some gamers be left out?

The next generation of consoles will have great power, but it comes down the games. Sony officials say the focus going into the next generation with the PS5 is building relationships with bigger game publishers over indie companies.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
xbox one outsells playstation 4 black friday wii u trails far behind controllers
Gaming

How will Microsoft's Xbox Scarlett and Sony's PS5 stack up against each other?

We finally know that Microsoft and Sony's next-gen consoles are in the works. But when it comes to the Xbox Scarlett vs. PS5, which is shaping up to be the better choice? We compared the confirmed specs to find out.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
sony playstation game development studios mergers purchase playstation 5 PS5
Gaming

Sony considers game studio purchases for the PS5, but who should it target?

Ahead of the PS5 launch, Sony is considering mergers or purchases of video game studios. The company’s main competitor has been very active on that front but what other studios could find a home on PlayStation?
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
sekiro shadows die twice monk
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
walmart 4th of july sale kamado grill 2
Deals

Walmart 4th of July sale: 4K TV, Nintendo Switch, and Dell laptop deals

Amidst the run-up to Prime Day, retail merchants are featuring Fourth of July sales, which means the first half of July will be a great time for deals. Walmart is already rolling out bargains.
Posted By Bruce Brown
nvidia announces geforce rtx super gpus 2070 2060 2080 feature v2
Computing

Nvidia’s RTX Super GPUs boost performance without jacking up the price

Nvidia announced that it will be releasing a refreshed version of its GeForce RTX line, called GeForce RTX Super, starting next week. The new line features an RTX 2060 Super, RTX 2070 Super, and an RTX 2080 Super, all with better specs.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing this month

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen