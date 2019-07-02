Share

Gaming fans haven’t even gotten copies of Cyberpunk 2077 in their homes yet, but CD Projekt Red clearly has a lot of faith in the game’s world. There are three Cyberpunk games in development including a multiplayer mode for Cyberpunk 2077.

Twitter user Nibel shared the news, which was reported on the Polish economic site Bankier. There are a few things that may have gotten lost in the rudimentary translation by Google, but it is clear that there are three Cyberpunk projects in development from three teams. The main game, Cyberpunk 2077, is what the world is already aware of, but the second and third have only been rumors up till now.

A team of about 40 in Wroclaw, Poland, is working on the multiplayer mode in Cyberpunk 2077. Nothing about the game has indicated anything related to multiplayer gameplay up until this point, and it is possible this multiplayer mode will be one of the major expansions to Cyberpunk 2077. A new piece of the game is going to be shown in August during PAX West. If that new piece is multiplayer, it just may be part of the launch.

CD Projekt Red’s strategy for the period between 2016 and 2021 included the release of a AAA game beyond Cyberpunk 2077 before 2021 and plans for that game were unchanged as of March this year. What this new report brings to light is that the second game is also set within the Cyberpunk world. CD Projekt Red Vice President Piotr Nielubowicz says this new game is being treated “as a really big and innovative project for us.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is built on the new, fourth version of the REDengine, so it makes sense that the studio is getting to work on multiple projects that will utilize it. This second major game set within the world of Cyberpunk is intriguing, especially since it will release less than two years after the release of Cyberpunk 2077. When 2077 is released, it will have been almost five years since the release of CD Projekt Red’s last major game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Five projects total were mentioned in the report and we already know that the one being created by Spokko, the game studio CD Projekt Red took a majority stake in last year, is a mobile game. The other non-Cyberpunk development team is working on Gwent, which just received a new Novigrad content expansion.