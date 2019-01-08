Digital Trends
News

Dell XPS 13 vs. Huawei MateBook 13

Huawei's Matebook 13 is shockingly good, but can it challenge the Dell XPS 13?

Arif Bacchus
By
2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The XPS 13 is our favorite laptop of all time, but with the fresh announcement of the Matebook 13 at CES 2019, Huawei could be giving Dell a run for its money. Both look to be good options if you’re after a slim and light and ultra-premium laptop, so you might be wondering how both stack up against each other.

In this side by side guide, we put up the design, performance, and portability of both laptops against each other. There can only be one winner.

Design

2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

In terms of design, the XPS 13 and the Huawei MateBook 13 are similar. Huawei’s MateBook 13 sports a cool to the touch aluminum finish in either Space Gray and Mystic Silver. Dell, however, goes for a CNC machined aluminum top cover in either rose gold, frost, or platinum silver. The interior of the XPS 13 parts from aluminum and comes with either a carbon fiber palm rest in black or a white woven glass fiber palm rest. If you’re looking to stand out from a crowd, the carbon fiber finish on the XPS 13 might be a bit more stylish than the MateBook 13.

The XPS 13 and the MateBook 13 also measure up well against each other. With a width of 11.26 inches and an overall thickness of 0.59 inches, the MateBook 13 is smaller than the XPS 13 which comes in at 11.9 inches in width, and a thickness of 0.46 inches. Unfortunately, it is a bit heavier, coming in at 2.82 pounds on a model with Integrated graphics, and 2.86 pounds on a model with a discrete GPU. That’s just a bit more than the 2.7-pound weight on the XPS 13.  Display bezels are slim on both models, at 4.4mm on the Matebook 13, and 4mm on the XPS 13.

Elsewhere, the keyboards on the MateBook 13 and the XPS 13 are very different. Huawei’s MateBook 13 sports an edge to edge keyboard with large keycaps and 1.2 mm of travel. With a travel of 1.3mm on the XPS 13, we found that its keys have more spring and are not slippery when typing.

You’ll also find the XPS 13 and Huawei Matebook 13 both sport an extra security feature— a Windows Hello fingerprint reader in the power button. With the XPS 13 it is optional, but on the MateBook, it comes as standard to help ensure secure and efficient logins.

Finally, let’s talk webcams. On the XPS 13, Dell has moved it from the middle bottom portion of the screen back up to the top bezel. It is Dell’s smallest webcam ever, and packs in special temporal noise reduction software which can make Skype calls clear. With the MateBook 13, Huawei goes for a simple 1MP camera, which isn’t the best quality compared to 720P on the XPS 13.

Performance

huawei matebook 13 review feat

Under the hood, the XPS 13 and the Huawei MateBook 13 share Intel’s latest 8th generation quad-core Whiskey Lake processors. On the Matebook 13, configuration options include a model with the Intel Core i5-8265U processor, with a 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD or a more powerful variant with Core i7-8565U processor, and Nvidia GeForce MX 150 dedicated graphics with a 512 GB SSD.

Dedicated graphics is the key difference, as you won’t find that extra power on the XPS 13. Fortunately, the XPS 13 does come with the same processor as well as options for the lesser powered Core i3-8145U CPU.  Keep in mind that you’re locked to 8GB RAM on the MateBook 13, but can go from anywhere to 4GB or 16GB with the XPS 13. You can have more storage with your XPS 13, as well, with options for either 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB SSDs.

For those who want to multitask or get more done, the XPS 13 might be more powerful due to its storage and RAM configurations. Specific pricing wasn’t shared on the XPS 13, but models start at $900. The MateBook is as more expensive at $1,000, with the model with a discrete GPU going for $1,300.

As for the display, both laptops are impressive. The touchscreen on the MateBook 13 comes packed with a resolution of 2,160 x 1,440 or 200 pixels per inch, but the XPS 13 comes with different variations. You can find the XPS 13 with either a 4K 3,840 x 2,160 touch display, a 1080p touchscreen, or a 1080p non-touch screen. In our review, we had the 4K panel and found that while it’s great, the FHD option might be better for most consumers, since it can lead to better battery life.

Dell’s XPS 13 has the better range of display options. Still, you should be happy with the Huawei MateBook 13’s screen.

Portability

Huawei MateBook 13 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Ending with portability, there is little to worry about for both the MateBook 13 and XPS 13. As we mentioned earlier, both are equally portable and light, and the same can be said for battery life. Huawei quotes a total of 9.6 hours of video playback and 7.3 hours of web browsing on the MateBook 13 model with integrated graphics, and 10 hours on the model with an integrated GPU. The model with the discrete GPU, meanwhile, has the same 9.6 hours of video playback, and 7.2 hours of internet browsing.

In our testing of the XPS 13 model equipped with a 4K panel, we didn’t get the best battery life. Of course, that is expected, but in web browsing, it latest us about 6.7 hours, and about 7.1 hours in a video loop test. Since we couldn’t test the FHD model of the XPS 13 it is hard to truly tell the victor, but it seems almost as close to what Huawei promises with the MateBook 13.

As for ports, Dell is packing in 2 Thunderbolt 3, 1 USB-C, and a microSD card reader in the XPS 13. Huawei takes after Apple and only includes 2 USB-C ports on board the MateBook 13. Still, connectivity is modern on both laptops, and USB-A is becoming rare.

Get the XPS 13

2019 Dell XPS 13 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

At the end of the day, the XPS 13 is the better option over the MateBook 13. With the same options for the same Whiskey Lake processors, battery life that is close to the MateBook 13, and a higher quality webcam, it is hard not to turn down. It also has more configurations available, and in the end, it is definitely the better option for most consumers. Chalk up another victory for Dell.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung’s blistering 219-inch Micro LED TV will cook your eyeballs, blow your mind
Up Next

Dell's new XPS 13 moves the webcam back up top, right where it belongs
amazon key for garages apartment buildings ring devices home keyless entry
Smart Home

Key by Amazon adds keyless entry to garages, Ring devices, business properties

Amazon announced increased device compatibility for Key by Amazon for Prime members. New supported devices include a Wi-Fi deadbolt lock, garage door openers, Ring app, and a smart fob for commercial delivery drivers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
axis lucid 3d 180 camera ces 2019 image copy
Photography

Camera records real-life scenes to design virtual worlds using a single device

Creating virtual reality worlds may get a bit easier in 2019 -- the Axis is a camera module that records a 180-degree depth map, allowing designers to reconstruct the scene for virtual or augmented reality.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
The North Face Futurelight
Outdoors

North Face’s new waterproof fabric makes Gore-Tex look downright primitive

Futurelight, the new high-tech fabric from The North Face, promises to be the most waterproof, breathable, and eco-friendly fabric ever created, eliminating condensation to completely change the game for outdoor pursuits.
Posted By Kraig Becker
razer turret xbox one available now ces 2019
Gaming

Razer Turret Keyboard for Xbox One gets surprise CES 2019 launch

The Razer Turret, the first official wireless keyboard and mouse set designed for the Xbox One, is now available for $250. The mechanical keyboard uses Razer's Chroma technology and is designed specifically for couch use.
Posted By Steven Petite
Mobile

Felix Gray’s latest glasses cut down on blue light to help you sleep

Felix Gray is known for its glasses that cut down on glare and reduce eye strain for those that use computers a lot, but now the company is taking on a new issue: Poor sleep due to blue light.
Posted By Christian de Looper
kwikset 3 new locks ces 2019 halo wi fi enabled touchscreen smart lock on door with camino handle
Smart Home

Kwikset’s new trio of Wi-Fi-, Bluetooth-enabled smart locks debut at CES 2019

Kwikset is broadening its products at CES 2019 by launching three new smart locks including two that are enabled with Wi-Fi technology dubbed Halo, and another, called Aura, aimed at smartphone users that use Bluetooth.
Posted By Clayton Moore
nanit breathing wear ces 2019 swaddle
News

Nanit Breathing Wear works with crib cam to track your baby’s breathing motion

Nanit introduced Breathing Wear at CES 2019 to work with the Nanit Plus HD camera to track baby breathing and sleep. The Nanit Swaddle and Breathing Band have printed shapes so the Nanit camera's tracking captures motions from any angle.
Posted By Bruce Brown
fossil sport smartwatch news pop up 2
Mobile

Here's a look at what's inside Fossil's Pop-up Shop in New York

Fossil has released its first-ever smartwatch featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 3100. The Fossil Sport comes packed with a heart rate monitor, built-in GPS, NFC, and Google's latest version of Wear OS. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
portable power station
Mobile

Goal Zero Yeti Tank and Yeti Link expand home power storage options

At CES 2019, Goal Zero expands its ability to store power at home and while traveling with the introduction of the Yeti Tank and Yeti Link, as well as redesigned Sherpa battery packs and a new Nomad 5 solar panel.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Home Theater

Latest 'Captain Marvel' trailer delivers even more cosmic action

Academy Award winner Brie Larson will play Captain Marvel in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie hitting theaters in March 2019. Here's everything we know about Marvel's first female-led superhero movie.
Posted By Rick Marshall
comcast xfi advanced security ces 2019 2 threat blocked 16x9
Smart Home

CES 2019: Comcast launches digital security service to protect smart devices

At CES 2019, Comcast is rolling out a new digital security service called xFi Advanced Security that promises to monitor, analyze, and neutralize threats to any device connected to a user's home network.
Posted By Clayton Moore
ticwatch e2 s2 announced ces 2019 submerged
Mobile

Take a dip in the sea with Mobvoi’s new Ticwatches at CES 2019

Quality smartwatches don't have to be expensive, and Mobvoi's Ticwatch proves that. With CES 2019 in full swing, Mobvoi took the opportunity to take the wraps off the Ticwatch S2 and the Ticwatch E2.
Posted By Mark Jansen
urgonight
Emerging Tech

The Urgonight headband trains your brain waves for better sleep

Are you tired of wearing things during the night to get a good night's sleep? The Urgonight headband is a device you only need to wear a few times a week during the day to train your brain to sleep better.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Fortnite Season 7 Week 3 challenges | search between 3 ski lodges
Gaming

‘Fortnite’ update 7.10 lets you channel your inner assassin with new sniper rifle

The latest update for Fortnite adds a Suppressed Sniper Rifle to the battle royale mode. The weapon allows players to be stealthier, but has less damage as a result of the suppressor.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin