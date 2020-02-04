Baby Yoda’s tiny shoulders carried Disney+ to 26.5 million subscribers

Disney reported Tuesday that its streaming service Disney+ has grown to 26.5 million subscribers since launching on November 12 of last year.

At least 10 million of those subscribers came through a partnership between Disney+ and Verizon, which offers a free year-long subscription if customers pay for an unlimited plan, according to Disney’s Q1 2020 earnings report. During an earnings call Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger attributed the rapid growth to a number of factors — including the incredible success of Baby Yoda.

Netflix is still king among the streaming services with 60 million U.S. subscribers. Even though it fell short of of its target for new subscribers through much of 2019, the service is still doing well outside of the U.S.

Disney+ has not yet expanded overseas but is expected to launch in the UK and several countries in Europe on March 24 and in India on March 29, as indicated on a financial earnings call. In comparison, Hulu – also owned by Disney – had a little over 30 million subscribers at the end of 2019. The company had also offered a bundle subscription for its three services, including ESPN+, in an attempt to attract more subscribers to the hub for its signature franchises and new shows like ‘Star Wars’-related The Mandalorian.

Editors' Recommendations