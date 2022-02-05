  1. News

Second asteroid to ever share Earth’s orbit is a big one

Georgina Torbet
By

Parts of our solar system are rich with asteroids, like the Jupiter Trojans where thousands of asteroids share the orbit of Jupiter. Asteroids cluster here due to the gravitational interactions between Jupiter and the sun, creating a stable orbit called a Lagrange point. There have also been asteroids discovered sharing the orbits of Venus, Mars, Uranus, and Neptune. But very few asteroids have been found that share the orbit of Earth — just two have been discovered to date — and astronomers have recently confirmed the existence and size of one of these rare Earth Trojans.

The asteroid, called 2020 XL5, was first discovered in 2020 using the Pan-STARRS1 survey telescope in Hawai‘i. Recent research has found that it is a big one, at 0.73 miles across, making it three times as large as the other known Earth Trojan, called 2010 TK7. It is the orbit of these asteroids, sharing the orbit of Earth, which makes them special and gives them the name of Trojans. “Trojans are objects sharing an orbit with a planet, clustered around one of two special gravitationally balanced areas along the orbit of the planet known as Lagrange points,” explained one of the researchers, Cesar Briceño, in a statement.

Artistic impression of an asteroid in the foreground with the Milky Way and a bright star in the background.
Using the 4.1-meter SOAR (Southern Astrophysical Research) Telescope on Cerro Pachón in Chile, astronomers have confirmed that an asteroid discovered in 2020 by the Pan-STARRS1 survey, called 2020 XL5, is an Earth Trojan (an Earth companion following the same path around the Sun as Earth does) and revealed that it is much larger than the only other Earth Trojan known. NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva/Spaceengine Acknowledgment: M. Zamani (NSF’s NOIRLab)

When researchers first spotted 2020 XL5, they weren’t sure if it was actually a Trojan asteroid or whether it was merely crossing over the orbit of Earth. Observations with the 4.1-meter SOAR (Southern Astrophysical Research) Telescope on Cerro Pachón in Chile confirmed its orbit, and also found out about its size. Other instruments also confirmed its orbit and found that it is a C-type asteroid, meaning it contains a lot of carbon.

There might be many Earth Trojans, but one reason they are so rarely identified is that they are hard to spot, because they can only be seen at sunrise or sunset. Even 2020 XL5 will not always stay in its current orbit, as over thousands of years gravitational forces will pull it out of orbit and send it off into space.

The discovery of Earth Trojans is important because asteroids are typically extremely ancient, so studying them can help us learn about the early solar system. And finding asteroids orbiting near Earth may make them easier to visit.

“If we are able to discover more Earth Trojans, and if some of them can have orbits with lower inclinations, they might become cheaper to reach than our Moon,” said Briceño. “So they might become ideal bases for an advanced exploration of the Solar System, or they could even be a source of resources.”

The research is published in the journal Nature Communications.

Editors' Recommendations

How James Webb will align its 18 primary mirror segments

This artist’s conception shows the fully unfolded James Webb Space Telescope in space.

How to watch Elon Musk’s first Starship update since 2019

watch spacex land next gen starship rocket for first time sn10 high altitude flight test edit

Watch astronauts perform a ‘space dance’ to mark 300 days in orbit

The International Space Station’s solar arrays provide power for the orbiting laboratory. NASA will install a total of six new roll out solar arrays in front of the existing arrays at 1A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 4A, and 4B to augment the power. During the Aug. 24 spacewalk, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will install the modification kit on the 4A power channel, where the next new roll out solar array will be installed in 2022.

Hubble spots three galaxies pulled into an unusual shape

The subject of this image is a group of three galaxies, collectively known as NGC 7764A. They were imaged by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, using both its Advanced Camera for Surveys and Wide Field Camera 3.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Best games like Wordle

A game of scrabble battle royale.

The best fantasy movies on Netflix (February 2022)

Ewan McGregor as the Young Edward Bloom. He's holding a key and staring off-camera. Behind him, a red car is stuck in the branches of a tree.

The best dramas on Hulu right now (February 2022)

Natalie Portman in Black Swan.

The best Disney movies on Disney+ (February 2022)

Mirabel in Encanto.

The best action movies on Hulu right now (February 2022)

The cast of The Raid 2.

The best shows on Disney+ right now (February 2022)

The Proud family is back in Louder and Prouder.

The best British TV shows on Netflix (February 2022)

Cush Jumbo in Stay Close.

Steven Spielberg casts David Lynch in The Fabelmans

David Lynch in Twin Peaks: The Return.