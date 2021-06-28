  1. News

Elon Musk’s desired 50th birthday gift may be hard to get on the driveway

By

Elon Musk turns 50 on Monday, June 28. And while you may think that the billionaire entrepreneur could treat himself to pretty much anything he darn well likes, the one thing he’s asked for is actually out for reach. For now, at least.

Asked recently by one of his 57 million Twitter followers what he’d like for his 50th birthday, Musk replied simply: “Starship Super Heavy.”

Starship Super Heavy

&mdash; Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2021

We’re assuming the SpaceX CEO is referring to an orbital flight of Starship Super Heavy rather than a desire to have the enormous rocket parked on his driveway.

While the first orbital test flight of SpaceX’s next-generation reusable rocket system won’t be taking place on Monday, it could happen in the coming weeks, according to SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell. So, a belated gift for Musk, at least.

In comments reported by CNBC, Shotwell told attendees of the virtual National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference on Friday that SpaceX is “shooting for July” for the maiden orbital test flight of its powerful new rocket system, which comprises the Starship spacecraft atop the almighty Super Heavy booster.

Shotwell said SpaceX engineers are “really on the cusp of flying that system,” though cautioned, “I’m hoping we make it, but we all know that this is difficult.”

SpaceX successfully launched and landed Starship in a high-altitude test flight in May. The effort followed four previous flights that ended in failure when the rocket exploded upon landing (or shortly after touching down) at SpaceX’s test site in Boca Chica, Texas.

The Super Heavy rocket, on the other hand, is yet to fly, so its first outing is set to be with Starship — hopefully in July.

The long-term plan is to use Starship Super Heavy to transport cargo and up to 100 crew members to the moon, Mars, and possibly beyond. SpaceX’s Super Heavy booster will be powered by 31 Raptor engines, while Starship will use six Raptor engines for independent travel that will also enable upright landings on Earth or other planets.

Watch this space for updates on SpaceX’s upcoming orbital test flight of Starship Super Heavy.

Editors' Recommendations

Largest comet ever discovered is 1,000 times the typical mass

This illustration shows the distant Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein as it might look in the outer Solar System. Comet Bernardinelli-Bernstein is estimated to be about 1000 times more massive than a typical comet, making it arguably the largest comet discovered in modern times. It has an extremely elongated orbit, journeying inward from the distant Oort Cloud over millions of years. It is the most distant comet to be discovered on its incoming path.

Researchers use satellites to track ocean microplastics from space

Illustration of one of the eight CYGNSS satellites in orbit above a hurricane.

How engineers for NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter do tech support on another planet

Ingenuity Helicopter in 3D: NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is seen here in 3D using images taken June 6, 2021, by the left and right Mastcam-Z cameras aboard NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover.

See and hear China’s Zhurong rover exploring the surface of Mars

Tracks in the martian regolith captured by China's Zhurong rover.

Could there be underground lakes on Mars’s southern pole?

The bright white region of this image shows the icy cap that covers Mars’ south pole, composed of frozen water and frozen carbon dioxide. ESA’s Mars Express imaged this area of Mars on Dec. 17, 2012, in infrared, green and blue light, using its High Resolution Stereo Camera.

Hubble has a computer problem and it’s proving difficult to fix

The Hubble Space Telescope is deployed on April 25, 1990 from the space shuttle Discovery. Avoiding distortions of the atmosphere, Hubble has an unobstructed view peering to planets, stars and galaxies, some more than 13.4 billion light years away.

Virgin Galactic cleared to fly space tourists on SpaceShipTwo

VSS Unity glides home after second supersonic flight in 2018

Astronauts deploy a second new solar array for the International Space Station

Spacewalkers (from left) Shane Kimbrough and Thomas Pesquet work to install new roll out solar arrays on the International Space Station’s P-6 truss structure on June 16, 2021.

How NASA’s Perseverance rover captured its iconic selfie

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took a selfie with the Ingenuity helicopter, seen here about 13 feet (3.9 meters) from the rover. This image was taken by the WASTON camera on the rover’s robotic arm on April 6, 2021, the 46th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.

Everything we know about Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy video game poster.

You can sideload Android apps on Windows 11, but you probably shouldn’t

Android Apps on Windows 11

Windows 11 is borrowing from the Mac in one significant way

windows 11

New Intel Alder Lake benchmarks leak, revealing 14- and 16-core processors

Promotional image of an Intel Core desktop processor.