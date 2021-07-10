  1. News

Could there be microbial life in the ocean of Saturn’s moon Enceladus?

By
An artist's impression depicts NASA's Cassini spacecraft flying through a plume of presumed water erupting from the surface of Saturn's moon Enceladus.
This artist’s impression depicts NASA’s Cassini spacecraft flying through a plume of presumed water erupting from the surface of Saturn’s moon Enceladus. NASA

When it comes to searching for potentially habitable places in our solar system, one of the top targets is Saturn’s moon Enceladus. From a distance, the moon appears to be slick and shiny, covered in a thick layer of ice. But scientists believe there is an ocean beneath this ice crust that could potentially be capable of supporting life.

One of Enceladus’s most intriguing features is the huge plumes of water that periodically erupt from its surface. They give evidence about what the ocean beneath the ice may be like, and by flying through these plumes and taking samples, the Cassini spacecraft was able to determine that the plumes had concentrations of dihydrogen, methane, and carbon dioxide. These chemicals are also found in the hydrothermal vents on Earth’s ocean floor — and as these vents are known to host life, scientists have wondered if Enceladus’s ocean might be able to as well.

“We wanted to know: Could Earthlike microbes that ‘eat’ the dihydrogen and produce methane explain the surprisingly large amount of methane detected by Cassini?” said lead author of the study, Régis Ferrière, associate professor in the University of Arizona Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology. “Searching for such microbes, known as methanogens, at Enceladus’ seafloor would require extremely challenging deep-dive missions that are not in sight for several decades.”

As the researchers couldn’t send a mission there themselves, instead they used mathematical modeling to determine whether the conditions observed on Enceladus could be consistent with the presence of microbial life. They found that the data collected by Cassini could be explained by microbial vent activity similar to that on Earth’s ocean floor. Or it could be explained by a different process that doesn’t involve life — but it would have to be different from anything here on Earth.

So that doesn’t mean there is life on Enceladus, but it means that there could be. The current data shows a definite possibility that the ocean is habitable.

“Obviously, we are not concluding that life exists in Enceladus’ ocean,” Ferrière said. “Rather, we wanted to understand how likely it would be that Enceladus’ hydrothermal vents could be habitable to Earthlike microorganisms. Very likely, the Cassini data tell us, according to our models.”

Editors' Recommendations

Cross your fingers that NASA can fix Hubble by switching to backup hardware

NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Researchers solve the mystery of Jupiter’s strange pulsating X-ray auroras

spacecraft: ESA/ATG medialab; Jupiter: NASA/ESA/J. Nichols (University of Leicester); Ganymede: NASA/JPL; Io: NASA/JPL/University of Arizona; Callisto and Europa: NASA/JPL/DLR

SpaceX Cargo Dragon splashes down safely off the coast of Florida

The SpaceX Cargo Dragon resupply ship is pictured approaching the International Space Station June 5, 2021, carrying over 7,300 pounds of new science, supplies and solar arrays to replenish the Expedition 65 crew.

How to watch Virgin Galactic’s first fully crewed space flight on Sunday

VSS Unity during a test flight to the edge of space.

Windows 11 now no longer lets you use the old Windows 10 Start Menu

The new windows 11 start menu.

Turning future Macs into gaming PCs? Apple says it ‘loves the challenge’

apple imac 24 inch m1 review 8

How crypto crackdowns could end the GPU shortage this year

Graphics cards in a crypto mining farm.

New spec leak adds to growing Google Pixel 6 rumors

Google Pixel

The best PS5 games for 2021

playstation 5 controller and ps5

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G buying guide: Everything you need to know

samsung galaxy s21 news

DJI releases its Pocket 2 gimbal camera in a new color

DJI's new white version of the Pocket 2 gimbal camera.

Watch Virgin Galactic prep space plane for Sunday’s launch

VMS Eve carrying the VSS Unity space plane.

Watch the final space shuttle launch on its 10th anniversary

The final space shuttle launch in 2011.