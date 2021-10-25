If you’ve ever wondered what it must be like to float through the International Space Station in microgravity conditions, then be sure to check out this latest video from French astronaut and current ISS inhabitant Thomas Pesquet.

Shot with a 360-degree camera, the one-minute video takes you on a journey from the station’s Node 3 module, also known as Tranquility, all the way to Europe’s Columbus laboratory.

A message accompanying the footage encourages you to “immerse yourself in this brief but unique fly-through [of] humankind’s orbital outpost.”

As the 360-degree nature of the video lets you spin the image around to fully explore the module interiors, you can watch the footage multiple times and find something new each time.

Gliding through the five different modules, you’ll quickly realize the crazy amount of technology packed into the space station, which has been orbiting Earth at an altitude of 250 miles for the last two decades.

Pesquet will soon be returning to Earth after his second six-month stint aboard the ISS in five years. During his most recent stay, the astronaut posted a series of videos aimed at helping interested folks learn more about some of the station’s main modules.

The videos, most of them also shot with a 360-degree camera, include an exploration of Destiny (described as the station’s “beating heart”) Columbus, Harmony (also known as Node 2), Tranquility (Node 3), and the station’s latest arrival, Nauka.

Pesquet has also been wowing earthlings with his photographic skills, posting incredible images of Earth from his unique vantage point high above our planet. The astronaut recently revealed how he plans his photo sessions to ensure he has the best chance of capturing great images.

For more insight into how astronauts live and work aboard the ISS, take a look at these fascinating videos created by earlier visitors to the station.

Editors' Recommendations