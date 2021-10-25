  1. News

Fly through the space station in this awesome 360-degree video

By

If you’ve ever wondered what it must be like to float through the International Space Station in microgravity conditions, then be sure to check out this latest video from French astronaut and current ISS inhabitant Thomas Pesquet.

Shot with a 360-degree camera, the one-minute video takes you on a journey from the station’s Node 3 module, also known as Tranquility, all the way to Europe’s Columbus laboratory.

A message accompanying the footage encourages you to “immerse yourself in this brief but unique fly-through [of] humankind’s orbital outpost.”

As the 360-degree nature of the video lets you spin the image around to fully explore the module interiors, you can watch the footage multiple times and find something new each time.

Gliding through the five different modules, you’ll quickly realize the crazy amount of technology packed into the space station, which has been orbiting Earth at an altitude of 250 miles for the last two decades.

A map of the space station.
The route taken by Pesquet in his fly-through-video, starting at Node 3. ESA

Pesquet will soon be returning to Earth after his second six-month stint aboard the ISS in five years. During his most recent stay, the astronaut posted a series of videos aimed at helping interested folks learn more about some of the station’s main modules.

The videos, most of them also shot with a 360-degree camera, include an exploration of Destiny (described as the station’s “beating heart”) Columbus, Harmony (also known as Node 2), Tranquility (Node 3), and the station’s latest arrival, Nauka.

Pesquet has also been wowing earthlings with his photographic skills, posting incredible images of Earth from his unique vantage point high above our planet. The astronaut recently revealed how he plans his photo sessions to ensure he has the best chance of capturing great images.

For more insight into how astronauts live and work aboard the ISS, take a look at these fascinating videos created by earlier visitors to the station.

Editors' Recommendations

Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy AirPods — shop NOW

airpods pro sitting on iphone

Tesla pulls latest Full Self-Driving beta less than a day after release

The view from a Tesla vehicle.

Tesla’s electric cars get second price bump in a month

2021 Tesla Model S

Next-generation batteries could use material derived from trees

Tree scene photo taken with the OnePlus 9 Pro

How to remove attachments in Back 4 Blood

The Hag in Back 4 Blood.

Every Xbox Series X game that supports ray tracing

The best games like Fortnite

Fortnite cubed promo art with new characters.

Hubble Space Telescope captures a peculiar pair of galaxies

This observation from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases Arp 86, a peculiar pair of interacting galaxies which lies roughly 220 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. Arp 86 is composed of the two galaxies NGC 7752 and NGC 7753 – NGC 7753 is the large spiral galaxy dominating this image, and NGC 7752 is its smaller companion.

The best FPS games for Xbox Series X

Xbox Project Scarlett hardware Holiday 2020 launch Halo Infinite

The best video game soundtracks of all time

transistor iphone ipad release featured

How to earn new cards in Back 4 Blood

Hunters in Back 4 Blood.

How to get more copper in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood Cleaners attacking Retch.

This new gaming mouse isn’t the best, but it became my favorite anyway

Steelseries Prime Wireless on a mousepad.