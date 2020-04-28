Ford’s plan to add an all-electric Rivian-powered SUV to its Lincoln model lineup has reportedly been canceled due to the coronavirus.

The companies announced the decision to cancel the car’s production on Tuesday, April 28, Automotive News first reported. The electric SUV was supposed to be ready for release by 2022.

Lincoln said it still plans to work with Rivian for a future EV based on Rivian’s skateboard platform.

“Our strategic commitment to Lincoln, Rivian, and electrification remains unchanged, and Lincoln’s future plans will include an all-electric vehicle consistent with its Quiet Flight DNA,” Lincoln told Automotive News.

Digital Trends reached out to Lincoln, Ford, and Rivian to find out more details and we will update this story when we hear back.

Earlier this month, Rivian announced that it would delay the debut of its much-anticipated electric pickup to 2021.

While EVs have gained traction in the automotive world in the last few years, the coronavirus has posed a problem for environmentally friendly vehicles.

For one thing, people aren’t purchasing cars right now due to fears over the economy and where it’s headed. Another reason EVs are declining in sales is that gas prices have become cheap with fewer people on the road and oil prices plummeting.

Many car manufacturers have also halted their work on new car production to help fight the spread of coronavirus instead. Tesla’s Buffalo, New York, gigafactory reportedly planned to reopen to produce ventilators. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Ford are also working to help create medical supplies in their factories to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

