The world’s most popular video game is teaming up, once again, with one of cinema’s biggest franchises. In celebration of Avengers: Endgame, Epic Games is bringing some more Marvel comic content to Fortnite and we at least know that Captain America’s shield will be involved.

The news was revealed via the tweet above, but additional information is unknown at this time. As you can see, the tweet reads “Whatever it takes,” which is a phrase that some of the original Avengers have used in the Endgame trailers. It’s a reference to attempting to reverse the “decimation” of half the population (including many superheroes) caused by the snap of Thanos’ fingers in Avengers: Infinity War.

If you missed out, Epic Games teamed up with Marvel and Disney previously in celebration of Infinity War by having a special event where players could pick up the Infinity Gauntlet in the Battle Royale map and turn into Thanos. Fortnite players who became the Mad Titan had a higher health pool and were able to leap around the map with a super jump to take out players by using a powerful punch or a blast from the Power stone.

The teaser for this Fortnite and Avengers: Endgame crossover includes the adamantium shield of Captain America and, if this event is structured similarly to the Infinity Gauntlet Limited Time Mode, finding it could yield similar powers for players. Captain America is a super soldier, so it would make sense for players to be able to jump far and use a strong punch against enemies. In replace of the Power stone blast, players could throw the shield.

In the trailer for Endgame, “Whatever it takes” is said by Captain America, Hawkeye, Black Widow, and Iron Man. If the Fortnite event includes abilities from the rest of that crew, it could end up being one of the most exciting Limited Time Modes Fortnite has seen. Even if its just Captain America’s shield, it’s a smart play by Epic Games to further the relationship between its popular battle royale and the wildly popular Marvel Comics movies. We’ll have to wait until April 25 to see what kind of Fortnite experience launches before heading to theaters to see Endgame on opening night, April 26.