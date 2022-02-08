Fox weather expands to new streaming, linear platforms

Fox Weather, Fox News Media’s free, ad-supported streaming weather service, will soon be accessible on new streaming channels including YouTube TV, Amazon News, The Roku Channel, FuboTV, and Xumo. This move seems in line with the growing trend toward live TV streaming by some of the large networks and streaming device companies.

“Following our successful launch this past fall, we are excited to significantly expand our distribution footprint and deliver Fox Weather’s innovative coverage to millions of viewers on many of television’s most popular streaming services and devices,” Sharri Berg, president of Fox News Media, said in a press release.

Launched in October 2021, Fox Weather quickly became the most downloaded free app on both the App Store and Google Play Store, with over a million downloads in the first week. Utilizing a free ad-supported approach, Fox Weather uses all of Fox Networks resources, as well as 120 meteorologists, to offer local, state, and national weather programming. If you’re a person who constantly checks the weather hoping for a snow day or to avoid the rain, then you might find resources like the 3D radar, short- and long-term weather patterns, or live programming helpful.

If you’d rather check the weather from your TV antenna, the full linear service will be accessible on Fox Diginet channels in 17 markets and select simulcast hours on Fox duopoly stations across the country. This means that those with no or slow internet service and access to a Fox channel over-the-air can also use Fox Weather, greatly expanding its accessibility.

Fox Weather is currently available on iOS and Android, streaming in select markets, and online.

