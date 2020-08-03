  1. News

Garmin reportedly used decryption key, may have paid ransom after cyberattack

By

GPS technology company Garmin is recovering from a recent ransomware attack and has reportedly received a decryption key to recover its files, suggesting it may have paid a ransom, as uncovered by Bleeping Computer.

The site found that the attackers used the WastedLocker Ransomware and reported that they demanded $10 million as a ransom. Now, it also uncovered that Garmin is using a decryption key to regain access to its files, suggesting that the company may have paid that ransom demand or some other amount. The WastedLocker software uses encryption which has no known weaknesses, so the assumption is that to break it, the company must have paid the attackers for the decryption key.

Garmin was the victim of the ransomware attack at the end of July, when hackers succeeded in shutting down services including Garmin Connect, the network which syncs data for Garmin customers using wearables such as watches. Affected systems came back online within a few days, but services continued to be slow for some users.

As well as the inconvenience for wearables users, the hack had some people worried about more serious consequences as well. Some aviation navigation software like the flyGarmin app was also affected, meaning it could have been in breach of Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) requirements.

The company reassured customers that no customer data was stolen, and that no payment information from the Garmin Pay payment system was accessed or stolen either.

On Twitter, the company announced last week, “We are happy to report that many of the systems and services affected by the recent outage, including Garmin Connect, are returning to operation. Some features still have temporary limitations while all of the data is being processed.”

When asked for comment on these reports, a Garmin representative pointed Digital Trends to a statement the company made about the incident last week and said it had no further comments at this time.

Update August 3, 2020: Added response from Garmin

Editors' Recommendations

These are the best cheap wireless router deals for August 2020

Netgear Nighthawk AC2600 router-top

Twitter offers more details on how hackers cracked its internal systems

best classic simpsons episodes disney plus jack dorsey twitter ceo

Garmin confirms ransomware cyberattack shut down services

garmin fenix 6x pro forerunner 235 instinct vivoactive 4s fitness tracker smartwatch deals best buy fathers day sale 2020

Garmin services slowly coming back to life after reported ransomware attack

garmin forerunner 935 smartwatch amazon deal

NASA reveals how Perseverance is doing as it hurtles toward Mars

The Perseverance rover launches atop an Atlas V rocket

Facebook says iOS 14’s new privacy tools could harm its ad business

apple ios 14 beta hands on review siri icon

Google’s new Chrome add-on gives you a rundown of all the ads on a webpage

And the brands played on: How the Facebook ad boycott fizzled out

Twitter permanently bans former KKK leader David Duke

Fauci ‘cautiously optimistic’ we will have a coronavirus vaccine this year

Windows 10 classifies the popular tool CCleaner an ‘unwanted application’

microsoft defender ccleaner unwanted application windows

Sega president Kenji Matsubara abruptly resigns

sega two point studios sign logo hq headquarters building service games

U.S. House votes down amendment that would limit Army’s Twitch recruiting

what is twitch mobile

The Last of Us TV show will ‘expand’ source material, not undo it

Trump to order TikTok’s Chinese owners to sell U.S. operations