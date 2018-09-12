Digital Trends
News

A whole new world: New Google Home games let kids play as Disney characters

AJ Dellinger
By
google home plays disney games 33433114246 8d45943853 o
NBD Photos

Smart speakers have a lengthy list of applications, but they are especially useful in a household full of kids. Google is focusing on that very demographic with its announcement of support for a variety of new games from Disney that can be played through the Google Home smart speaker.

Moana

There are three options on the docket for Disney games that are now playable through Google Home. The first is Maui’s Music Game, based on the hit animated film Moana. When you fire it up, you’ll be tasked with helping Maui find Moana. You’ll have to defeat monsters and navigate the many obstacles found in the undersea world, all while earning musical conch shells.

Toy Story

Toy Story Freeze Dance turns you into one of Andy’s new toys and asks you to follow along with dance moves provided by Jessie.

Disney Princess

Finally, there’s the Disney Princess game, which allows you to become one of Disney’s famous princesses. Players can choose from Belle, Ariel, Tiana, Jasmine, and Cinderella and embark on a voice-guided adventure.

In addition to those three new titles, Goolge Home can also play a handful of other Disney games including Mickey Mouse Adventure, Belle’s Castle Adventure, and Cars Adventure. For the slightly older crowd, you can also test your knowledge of a galaxy far, far away by playing Star Wars Trivia.

If you have a Google Home under your roof and want to give your child access to Disney’s latest slate of interactive adventures, you can allow your kids to use Google Assistant on the smart speaker and activate the games. Create an account for children under the age of 13 using Family Link, which Google introduced last year to give parents more control over their kids’ experience with Google Home. Once you’ve created the account for your child, link it to Google Home so they can use the device in a moderated capacity.

All of the games from Disney can be accessed on Google Home by saying, “Hey Google,” to get started, then the command “Play,” and the name of the game that you want to play.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

iOS 12's best new features
Up Next

Here are hands-on photos of Apple's new iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR
hanwha techwin smart cameras n2
Smart Home

Hanwha Techwin enters the smart security market with two new indoor cameras

Hanwha Techwin America is growing its well-established security manufacturing business by entering the smart home market with two new HD security cameras that feature face recognition and two-way comms.
Posted By Clayton Moore
dolby atmos movies
Home Theater

The best Dolby Atmos movies for your home theater sound as good as they look

If you've got your hands on some sweet Dolby Atmos gear, the next step is to find films that take advantage of it. These are our picks in every genre for the best Dolby Atmos movies currently available on Blu-ray and streaming services.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
iOS 12
Mobile

Here are some of the most exciting features you'll find in iOS 12

At this year's WWDC, Apple unveiled its latest operating system, iOS 12. After months of waiting, Apple announced a release date for iOS 12. Here's our exhaustive list of all the features you will find in iOS 12.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
amazon fire hd 8 2017 7
Mobile

Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 range supports Spanish-language FreeTime content

Amazon is bringing a few changes to its Fire HD 8 range, but it's the FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited apps for kids getting the bigger improvements, with the addition of over 1,000 pieces of Spanish-language content.
Posted By Mark Jansen
conker home of the future city3
Smart Home

Ex-Rolls-Royce engineer looks to conquer the tiny home market with the Conker

Meet The Conker. Resembling a soccer ball on stilts, this stunningly stylish glamping dwelling will convince nearly everyone who sees it that this is what the future of living looks like.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
iphone xs max xr news event feat
Mobile

The iPhone X is growing up. Meet the iPhone XS and XS Max

Apple's special event is over, and we were introduced to the new iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr. Here's everything we know about the 2018 iPhone trio, from their cameras to release dates.
Posted By Andy Boxall
MacOS Mojave 10.14
Computing

MacOS Mojave officially launches on September 24

Apple announced that users will be able to download MacOS Mojave on September 24 to take advantage of the new night mode. This is the first time that the OS will be available to users outside of Apple's beta program.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Apple Homepod
Smart Home

Apple HomePod can now make calls, set timers, and more

Apple's latest software update for its HomePod smart speaker is bringing some interesting new features like support for multiple timers and the ability to make and answer phone calls. It's available September 17.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Kris Wouk
apple iphone competition for gaming consoles xs max elder scrolls blades and galaga ar big
Gaming

The new Apple iPhones could be competition for current-gen gaming consoles

At the 2018 Apple iPhone keynote, we got to see how the new A12 processor might make the upcoming mobile phone stiff competition for current-gen gaming consoles. Mobile gaming is about to take on a whole new meaning.
Posted By Felicia Miranda
malwarebytes laptop
Computing

In mobile cyberwar, attackers prefer to phish rather than send malware

Cyberattackers are changing how they target victims through email scams. Rather than sending malicious emails embedded with malware, attackers are now using social engineering, like phishing campaigns, to extract information.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
ethnotek raja backpack kickstarter lifestyle
Photography

Sick of black? Ethnotek’s Raja camera bag lets you customize designs on a whim

Like to change your bag as often as you change your socks? The Ethnotek Raja is a camera backpack that has interchangeable "Threads" or front panels to change up the look while still stashing two DSLR bodies and multiple lenses.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Apple Watch Series 4
Mobile

Apple, T-Mobile begin Apple Watch Series 4 pre-orders this Friday

The new Apple Watch Series 4 is finally here. Besides the Apple store, the company's next-generation smartwatch will be available for purchase through carriers, brick-and-mortar stores, and online retailers. Here's where you can get yours.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
watchos 5 news wwdc apple watch feat
Wearables

WatchOS 5 is coming soon -- here's everything we know so far

Apple announced its latest software update for the Apple Watch at the 2018 WWDC, and new betas suggest a final release is imminent. WatchOS 5 brings a number of new features including new watch faces and improved health tracking.
Posted By Mark Jansen
2019 bmw x5 details revealed 4
Cars

BMW USA’s stance on diesels still up in the air despite discontinuation claims

Despite various outlets quoting reporting BMW diesels are dead in the U.S. and BMW will focus on plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, another spokesperson corrected that the company's official decision is still undecided.
Posted By Chris Chin