  1. News

Google Maps’ tab for saved places given a useful boost

By

The fact that more than seven billion places globally are currently stored in Google Maps’ Saved tab tells us two things. 1: There are a lot of interesting spots in the world, and 2: The tab is darn popular among users.

The feature, which until February 2020 appeared in the app under the “for you” name, lets you save and manage all of the places you’re interested in, including everything from your favorite restaurants and cafes to faraway places you dream of visiting.

This week the company announced three useful improvements for the tab.

The first one makes it easier to find a place that you saved some time ago. As Google Maps product manager Greg Backstrom points out in a post highlighting the update, “It can be hard to remember what the name of the place was or what list you even saved it to. Now, your recently saved places are organized at the top of the Saved tab so you can quickly find the place you’re looking for.”

Second up, Google Maps now lets you know when you’re close to a place in your saved list. If you have a lot of places saved in your immediate area, it can take time to sort through them as you try to decide where to go. But now, if you have location permission enabled, you can see all your nearby saved places sorted by distance and arranged in a carousel, making them much easier to browse through.

Finally, the app now makes it easier to remember where you’ve been, if you happen to want to quickly pull up that data. As Backstrom explains: “If you’ve chosen to turn on your Location History setting, you can use your Timeline to remember the places you’ve been and routes you’ve taken. You can see how far you’ve biked, walked and ran over the past few days. You can also easily find that amazing hole-in-the-wall restaurant you visited during one of your past vacations, or that cute boutique you popped into a few weeks ago. All of these insights are now organized by time, city, region or country.”

In his post, Backstrom reveals that the most-saved place on Google Maps is currently the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, followed by the Louvre Museum in the same city, and, in third spot, Kiyomizu-dera, a Buddhist temple in Kyoto, Japan.

Use Google Maps? Then be sure to check out Digital Trends’ recently updated piece offering a slew of tips on how to get the most out of it.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple Music vs. Spotify

Apple Music vs. Spotify

Call of Duty: Warzone chapter 5 map — everything you need to know

call of duty warzone map guide

Huge Google Chrome update includes improved tab groups and a built-in PDF reader

20 million chrome users downloaded fake ad blockers google sq

How to use Google Meet

Google Meet

Leak reveals Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War next-gen bundle

Xbox One Series X

How to watch Rocket Lab’s first launch since July’s mission failure

Rocket Lab's Electron rocket

This tiny robot tank could one day help doctors explore your intestine

Microsoft’s The Initiative studio hires top talent from Bungie, Crystal Dynamics

YouTube reveals why it’s been removing far more videos than usual

The iPhone 12 Pro Max may have a special mode for advanced night photography

Amazon’s new AR tool lets you fill a room with multiple virtual items

amazons new ar tool makes furniture shopping easier amazon room decorator

Apple TV+ could soon offer bonus AR content to boost subscriptions

what is apple tv plus steven spielberg

Bill & Ted writers reveal Face the Music’s axed medieval scene and sequel ideas

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in Bill & Ted Face the Music

2020 Republican National Convention Day 3: How to watch Mike Pence

The DJI OM 4 is a smartphone gimbal with drone-like tracking