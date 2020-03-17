  1. News

Google’s coronavirus screening website accused of mining health data for profit

By

Project Baseline, a pilot site set up by Google parent company Alphabet to give people access to COVID-19 testing sites, is seemingly collecting patient information and selling it for profit, according to new allegations.

Dr. Eugene Gu, a popular medical figure on Twitter, drew attention to Project Baseline’s terms of service, which seems to allow it to harvest medical data from people “for commercial purposes.” The site’s privacy policy says personal data “may be used for a variety of purposes,” including “commercial product research and development.”

Project Baseline launched its COVID-19 site the evening of March 15 as an online tool to find screening areas for people who want to know if they have the coronavirus.

The site is run by Verily, an Alphabet subsidiary and sister site to Google. The testing is currently open only to people in Northern California, and was already fully booked by Tuesday morning, according to the New York Post.

But it also seems that any data a person seeking a test submits to the site could be shared with “biopharma companies and medical device companies” for commercial purposes. Verily says it does not abide by HIPAA privacy regulations in its Terms of Service. HIPAA, or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, protects patient privacy in the U.S. Project Baseline’s FAQ, however, says the site itself will abide by it.

The website also requires use of a Google account or creation of a Google email address in order to sign up for a test.

Google Verily coronavirus testing website

“The coronavirus pandemic is a time of emergency where we all must make sacrifices to help one another,” Wu wrote on Twitter. “Huge corporations using this moment as an opportunity to collect all of our health data for profit is unconscionable. Getting taxpayer money from Trump to do this is even worse.”

“We’re disappointed, but not altogether surprised Google is finding a way to leverage a global health crisis to mine valuable user data,” said Jo O’Reilly, Digital Privacy Advocate at the U.K.-based ProPrivacy, in a statement to Digital Trends. “In times of uncertainty, it can be easy for data privacy to fall by the wayside, but medical data is the most private, and valuable, personal information there is, and this is simply not good enough from Google.”

Google and Verily have not yet responded to requests for comment, but we will update this story when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

U.S. government and big tech want to use location data to fight coronavirus

Essential phone review maps

Alphabet-owned Verily pilots a coronavirus screening website in California

Dr Deborah Birx at Trump's press conference

Protect your privacy with the best cheap VPN deals for March 2020

best vpn for small business man holding phone app creation internet protocols protection network

Trump said Google is making a website to help coronavirus testing. It’s not

Dr Deborah Birx at Trump's press conference

WhatsApp may soon let you send disappearing messages in private chats

whatsapp group admin feature telegram

Apple offers advice to customers hobbled by its global store closures

Apple Store Milan

Spanish cops deploy speaker-drones to enforce coronavirus lockdown

Apple might be making a plus-sized version of the entry-level iPhone SE 2

The Batman: Cast, release date, and everything else we know about the movie

Motorola’s new flagship phone shown off from every angle in leaked renders

AMC and Regal close all their movie theaters over coronavirus

amc stubs a list subscription service theaters dine in mesquite tx

Uber and Lyft suspend carpool option to help prevent coronavirus spread

Uber

Facebook gives employees $1,000 each to help them deal with coronavirus crisis

mark zuckerberg deepfakes aspen ideas festival facebook hosts annual f8 developer conference in san jose

The best true wireless earbuds for 2020

Marvel delays the release of Black Widow indefinitely due to coronavirus