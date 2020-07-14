  1. News

Grant Imahara dies aged 49; Discovery pays tribute to MythBusters host

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Former MythBusters and White Rabbit Project host Grant Imahara has died at the age of 49.

In a statement delivered to news outlets, a Discovery spokesperson said: “We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

The spokesperson declined to offer any details regarding the time or cause of death, though The Hollywood Reporter claimed Imahara died shortly after suffering a brain aneurysm.

The trained electrical engineer and roboticist gained some of his experience at Lucasfilm’s THX division before heading to Industrial Light and Magic. During his time there he worked on movies that included George Lucas’s Star Wars prequels, several Matrix movies, Jurassic Park, and Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines.

California-born Imahara went on to co-host several hundred episodes of the popular MythBusters show, starting out with season 3 in 2005 and working with the show until 2014.

Two years later Imahara co-hosted a single season of Netflix’s White Rabbit Project alongside Tory Belleci and Kari Byron.

Soon after news broke of Imahara’s untimely passing, MythBusters co-host Adam Savage tweeted: “I’m at a loss. No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”

Kari Byron tweeted simply: “Sometimes I wish I had a time machine” together with a photo of herself with Imahara.

As news of his death spread on Monday night, those who Imahara inspired also began to pay tribute to a popular man who achieved much in a life cut tragically short.

