  1. News

Guess who Jeff Bezos thanked for his Blue Origin rocket ride

By

Fresh from his exciting rocket trip to the edge of space, Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos spoke to the press about his company’s first crewed mission 21 years after its founding.

The 10-minute experience saw Bezos and his three crewmates enjoy amazing views from Earth more than 62 miles up, along with a short period of weightlessness where they were able to float about inside the capsule. They also paved the way for Blue Origin’s space tourism service, in which high-paying customers will be able to enjoy the same experience.

Still buzzing from the trip of a lifetime, Bezos, currently rated as the richest person in the world with a net worth of $205 billion, made a point to thank workers and customers of the e-commerce company that he launched in his garage in Bellevue, Washington, way back in 1994.

“I also want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all this,” the billionaire businessman said, prompting a ripple of laughter in the audience. “So, seriously, for every Amazon customer out there and every Amazon employee, thank you from the bottom of my heart very much.”

.@JeffBezos speaking truth after successful #BlueOrigin flight:

“I also want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all of this.” https://t.co/hMS01eRzMs pic.twitter.com/3CueAOX9M8

&mdash; Dan Linden (@DanLinden) July 20, 2021

For warehouse workers past and present who’ve featured in one of the many news reports over the years about harsh working conditions at the online shopping giant, such an acknowledgment will likely rankle, but there’s no question about people’s love for online shopping and associated services offered by Amazon through its popular Prime service that have generated the huge revenues that helped Bezos to become the richest person in the world. “Customers” will also cover those paying to use Amazon Web Services too, the growing cloud services business that launched in 2006 and powers the online operations of many businesses big and small.

Bezos, who earlier this month stepped down as CEO of Amazon to focus more on other projects such as his Blue Origin venture, revealed in April that Amazon has around 200 million Prime subscribers globally, an increase of 50 million over the preceding 12 months, with everyone paying an annual fee for extra services that include expedited shipping of ordered items.

During his post-flight press conference, Bezos also thanked “all of the engineers at Blue Origin who have toiled hard to get this done,” as well as everyone who helped to build the New Shepard rocket that took him to space.

He also gave a nod to the people of Van Horn, the “small and amazing little town” close to the launch site in West Texas.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked invitations roll out confirming August 11 event

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 event invite.

Leaked AMD RX 6600 XT benchmark reveals surprising performance

RX 6700 XT graphics card installed in computer.

Latest Windows 11 build includes the new built-in Microsoft Teams experience

Laptop sitting on a desk showing Windows 11's built-in Microsoft Teams experience

Hundreds camped at Best Buy stores for restocked RTX 30-series graphics cards

RTX 3080 Ti

The new iPad Mini could come with the same A15 processor as the iPhone 13

iPad Mini 5 back camera.

MYXfitness joins Beachbody Company, releases updated indoor cycle MYX II

MYX Bike in room.

Steam Deck is much more powerful than we thought, per spec correction

Two players using Steam Decks to play Stardew Valley.

Premiere Pro arrives on M1 Macs, now saves your work 168% faster

A man working on a 2019 Macbook pro 15.

Nvidia DLSS now has one of AMD Super Resolution’s best features

nvidia dlss free sdk available showcase

Tetris Beat is a live service rhythm game coming to Apple Arcade

A player chains a 15-beat combo in Tetris Beat.

The AMD RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT could be right around the corner

AMD CEO Lisa Su presenting at CES 2021.

Windows 11: Everything new in the next big Windows update

windows 11 vs 10 logo

Google Wear update picks up remote app installation and a redesigned Play Store

The Google Keep app on Wear OS