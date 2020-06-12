  1. News

HBO Go to shut down, HBO Now will rebrand after HBO Max launch

By

HBO’s stable of apps is getting overhauled following the launch of the HBO Max streaming service, which had resulted in confusion between that app, HBO Go, and HBO Now.

WarnerMedia, the parent company of HBO, said that it will be shutting down HBO Go in the United States, with a plan to remove the app from primary platforms on July 31. HBO Go started 10 years ago as a way for subscribers to stream HBO shows.

“Most customers who have traditionally used HBO GO to stream HBO programming are now able to do so via HBO Max, which offers access to all of HBO together with so much more,” WarnerMedia said in a statement sent to Digital Trends.

Meanwhile, HBO Now, which was rolled out in 2015 as a streaming service for viewers without cable or satellite, will be rebranded as simply HBO.

“By doing this, we’re able to simplify things significantly for our customers and stating exactly what they get with our apps on platforms: HBO Max is an app that includes all of HBO together with an additional content offering, and the HBO app will be a stand-alone streaming platform for the HBO service,” according to WarnerMedia.

HBO Max was launched last month with several issues.

Editors' Recommendations

ATSC 3.0: Everything you need to know about broadcast TV’s next big thing

directv now channel list pricing release date watching tv remote

HBO Max is playing bait-and-switch with its DC superhero movies

dc extended universe justice league

The best free TV show episodes on YouTube

ReBoot: The Series

HBO Max review: A rough start, but plenty of potential

HBO Max

UFC 2020: Schedule, Results, Fighters, Fight Cards, and More

UFC 2020 hub

Facebook News just expanded. Here’s how to customize your news tab

facebook news tab local launches

Apple staff to return to a different kind of office starting June 15

Lyft offers riders safety tips as ridesharing makes gradual return

Google reportedly sold more phones than OnePlus in 2019

Twitch co-founder Michael Seibel joins Reddit board of directors

Subaru’s hard-wearing Crosstrek gets peppier for the 2021 model year

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

AMC Theatres plans to reopen its locations in July

amc theatres plans to reopen its locations in july movie theater crowd

Intel’s hybrid Lakefield processors may usher in a new era of dual-screen PCs

lenovo thinkpad x1 fold made me believer in folding pcs ces 2020 2 01

No Man’s Sky adds crossplay and will join Xbox Game Pass

GameStop online sales soar 519% during the coronavirus lockdown