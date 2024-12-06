Here’s another hands-on look at the Google Pixel 9a’s radical new design

The Google Pixel 9a is months away from launch, but many leaks have already revealed what the phone might look like. New real-life images of the Pixel 9a fortify earlier leaks, making us believe the purported design changes, including a more condensed camera module.

Prominent leaker OnLeaks shared a set of images on X allegedly showing a prototype unit of the Pixel 9a. The images show the front and the back of the Pixel 9a and align with the previous leaks of the phone, including hands-on images and digital renders.

The unit in question is labeled “not for sale” and features a logo distinct from Google’s, but one we have previously seen on leaked prototypes of older Pixel phones. An IMEI number lookup confirms the IMEI belongs to a Google phone.

Visually, the prototype also affirms Google’s shift in design language, where the frame is flat, and the corners of the phone are rounder. The photo of the back also highlights the reformed camera design, which resembles the Nothing Phone 2a more than it does the Pixel 9 series. The camera island as seen on the Pixel 8a — or even the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro phones — is also replaced by a much thinner section that sits almost flush with the back of the phone.

The back and the frame appear to have a matte grayish-black finish instead of gloss. A similar change was seen on the Pixel 9 series that launched in August this year.

The other image shows the front of the Pixel 9a. While the screen is off, it gives away thick bezels that could surround the active part of the display. These are significantly large and noticeable despite the Pixel 9a’s intended price segment.

The phone is expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chip — albeit with a slightly less powerful variant compared to the original Pixel 9 series. Besides the new chip, which is one of its least attractive attributes, the Pixel 9a is also rumored to feature a better primary camera — the 48MP one we saw on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. It is also rumored to get a bigger battery with a 5,000mAh capacity.

Google is expected to offer seven years of software updates to the Pixel 9a, just like it has promised with the Pixel 8a. While the exact timelines of Google’s Pixel 9a aren’t clear, it may not launch until spring 2025, based on previous years’ launch trends.